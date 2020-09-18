Katinka Hosszu Releases Trailer on Insagram for Her Upcoming Movie

Three-time Olympic champion and World Record holder Katinka Hosszu has released the first trailer for her movie ‘KATINKA’ today on Instagram.

There is an official instagram page for the documentary called ‘KATINKA’ the movie which was set up in March of this year. Its opening post states that the movie is about the “life and preparation” of Hosszu ahead of what will be her 5th Olympic Games next year in Tokyo.

The trailer features videos of the ‘Iron Lady‘ – a nickname she gained from the Chinese media after beating the 2008 Olympic champion Liu Zige in the 200m butterfly at the Beijing World Cup meet – from when she was a child.

It also shows her being coached by her grandfather, László Bakos, who taught her how to swim aged 4 and continued coaching her until she was 13.

The 31-year-old holds 24 Hungarian National Records (SCM+LCM) and 5 World Records, as well as having a staggering 42 World Championship medals (LCM+SCM) to her name. At her 4th Olympic Games in Rio, she took home 3 gold medals in the 200IM, 400IM and 100m Back.

In a video interview she did with the BBC in September of last year, Hosszu said that she distinctly remembers watching Krisztina Egerszegi as a child compete at the Olympics for Hungary. Hosszu said that watching Egerszegi, a 5-time Olympic champion, win the 200m backstroke by “4 or 5 metres” made her decide “When I win the Games, this is how I want to win.” She was just 7 years old when watching that race.

She is widely regarded as one of the world’s most dominant and versatile swimmers. She is co-owner of International Swimming League team ‘Iron’ and last year was awarded the Swammy Award for European Female Swimmer of the Year.