WATCH: Live Stream 2020 BUCS Long Course Swimming Championships

2020 BUCS Long Course Swimming Championships
- February 14th-16th, 2020
- Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield, England
- LCM (50m) Course
- Event Channel
- Event Schedule
- Entry Lists (Draft)
- Live Stream
The 2020 British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) long course swimming championships kick off on Friday evening at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, England.
The meet will include a ton of stars, including the 2019 World Championship bronze medalist in the 200 free Duncan Scott, and Olympic silver medalist in the women’s 200 IM Siobhan-Marie O’Connor.
A full live stream of the 2020 meet will be available via the SwimSwam Facebook page. For the first time, we will be expanding our coverage to live recaps of all 3 finals sessions of the meet, which will include embedded live stream.
Session Start Times – 2020 BUCS Swimming Championships
|Local Time
|US Eastern Time
|US Pacific Time
|Sydney Time
|Beijing Time
|Paris Time
|Friday Finals
|18:00
|13:00
|10:00
|5:00 (Next Day)
|2:00 (Next Day)
|19:00
|Saturday Prelims 1
|9:00
|4:00
|1:00
|20:00
|17:00
|10:00
|Saturday Prelims 2
|14:00
|9:00
|6:00
|1:00 (Next Day)
|22:00
|15:00
|Saturday Finals
|18:00
|13:00
|10:00
|5:00 (Next Day)
|2:00 (Next Day)
|19:00
|Sunday Prelims
|9:00
|4:00
|1:00
|20:00
|17:00
|10:00
|Sunday Finals
|14:30
|9:30
|6:30
|1:30 (Next Day)
|22:30
|15:30
Paris is included above as Marie Wattel, a French Record holder, now trains at Loughborough and will race in the meet.
Full Preview to Come.
Athletes to watch
- Women’s
- Marie Wattle
- Em Clarke
- Abbie Wood
- Kat Greenslade
- Emily Barclay
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
- Jocelyn Ulyett
- Men’s
- Craig Benson
- Mx Litchfield
- Ross Murdoch
- James Wilby
- Duncan Scott
- Jay Lelliot
- Joe Litchfield
- Scott McLay
- Para
- Joshua Grob
- Harry Wellington
- Grace Ella Cooper Holmes
- Phelipe Rodrigues
- Takayuki Suzuki
Leave a Reply