WATCH: Live Stream 2020 BUCS Long Course Swimming Championships

2020 BUCS Long Course Swimming Championships

The 2020 British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) long course swimming championships kick off on Friday evening at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, England.

The meet will include a ton of stars, including the 2019 World Championship bronze medalist in the 200 free Duncan Scott, and Olympic silver medalist in the women’s 200 IM Siobhan-Marie O’Connor.

A full live stream of the 2020 meet will be available via the SwimSwam Facebook page. For the first time, we will be expanding our coverage to live recaps of all 3 finals sessions of the meet, which will include embedded live stream.

Session Start Times – 2020 BUCS Swimming Championships

Local Time US Eastern Time US Pacific Time Sydney Time Beijing Time Paris Time Friday Finals 18:00 13:00 10:00 5:00 (Next Day) 2:00 (Next Day) 19:00 Saturday Prelims 1 9:00 4:00 1:00 20:00 17:00 10:00 Saturday Prelims 2 14:00 9:00 6:00 1:00 (Next Day) 22:00 15:00 Saturday Finals 18:00 13:00 10:00 5:00 (Next Day) 2:00 (Next Day) 19:00 Sunday Prelims 9:00 4:00 1:00 20:00 17:00 10:00 Sunday Finals 14:30 9:30 6:30 1:30 (Next Day) 22:30 15:30

Paris is included above as Marie Wattel, a French Record holder, now trains at Loughborough and will race in the meet.

Full Preview to Come.

Athletes to watch