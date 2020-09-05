U.S. Open Qualifier Avery Turney (2021) Verbally Commits to Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Avery Turney from Littleton, Colorado has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Brown University for 2021-22.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Brown University🐻, where I will continue to pursue my goals in the water and have the opportunity to learn at such a prestigious school! A big thanks to my friends, family, and coaches who helped me get to this point! #gobruno🐻”

Turney is a rising senior at Chatfield High School in Littleton; she does her year-round swimming with Foothills Swim Team. Turney specializes mainly in spring freestyle and is the Chatfield program record-holder in the 50 and 100 freestyles. At the 2020 Colorado CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships, she placed 7th in the 50 free (23.89), 9th in the 100 free (52.15), led off the record-breaking state-champion 200 free relay (23.91), and led off the 4th-place 400 free relay (52.32).

In club swimming, Turney competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 50/100 free. She finaled in the 50 free (10th) at USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines last summer, and in the 50 free (5th), 100 free (12th), 200 free (30th), and 100 back (31st) at 2019 Mt. Hood Sectionals. She earned PBs in the LCM 50/100/200 free at Mt. Hood. Last spring, she notched lifetime bests in the 100/200 free and 200 IM at Phoenix Sectionals, earning berths in the finals of the 50 free (8th), 100 free (7th), and 200 free (25th).

Personal Bests SCY/LCM:

50 free – 23.59/26.64

100 free – 51.43/59.09

200 free – 1:52.73/2:09.18

Turney will join Evie Krall in the Brown class of 2025. Brown will be losing sprint queen Taylor Seaman just as Turney arrives, but she will overlap with Sage Matsushima and Audrey Orange. It took 23.56/51.39/1:52.35 to score at 2020 Women’s Ivy League Championships.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.