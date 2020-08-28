Winter Juniors Qualifier Evie Krall Sends Verbal Commitment to Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evie Krall from Annapolis, Maryland has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Brown University and will join the class of 2025 next fall.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Brown University. Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends for helping me along the way. Go Bears!”

Krall swims for the Naval Academy Aquatic Club in Annapolis and attends the Severn School in Severna Park, MD. She is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/400 IM. She was all-county her freshman, sophomore and junior years with several conference wins, including the 500 free (5:06.74) and 200 IM (2:07.43) this past season. She competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 500 free (5:03.78), 200 breast (2:21.02), 200 IM (2:06.20), and 400 IM (4:25.32). Since the start of 2020 she has put up PBs in the 200 free, 200 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly while competing at the ASC Senior Meet in January, and the Maryland LSC Senior Championships in February. At the latter meet, she was runner-up in the 400 IM, top-8 in the 200 breast and 200 IM, and top-16 in the 200/500 free.

SCY times:

500 free – 5:03.12

1000 free – 10:14.68

1650 free – 17:06.36

100 breast – 1:05.56

200 breast – 2:19.97

200 IM – 2:05.74

400 IM – 4:21.94

Krall’s best times would have scored for Brown at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the B final of the 400 IM and in the 1650 free (19th), 1000 free (21st), 200 breast (C final).

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

