Breaststroker Catherine Bradac Announces Verbal Commitment to Boston College

Denver, Colorado’s Catherine Bradac has announced her intention to swim at Boston College beginning in the 2021-22 school year. She will join her sister, Sophia Bradac, a freshman on the Notre Dame women’s swimming and diving team, in the ACC

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and continue my academics at Boston College! A big thank you to my family, friends and coaches for their support! Go Eagles!!! 🦅”

Bradac is a rising senior at Regis Jesuit High School. She swims year-round for University of Denver Hilltoppers and specializes in breast and IM. At the 2020 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships in February, she placed 8th in the 100 breast (1:04.85, altitude-adjusted to 1:04.75) and was 21st in prelims of the 200 IM (2:11.19/2:09.99 altitude-adjusted). She achieved lifetime bests in both events during the state meet.

In club swimming, Bradac won the 100 breast and was runner-up in the 200 breast at the 2019 Colorado Swimming Pioneer Open last December. She also finaled in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 IM. Last summer, she had a strong showing at Western Zone Age Group Championships in Fresno. There, she placed 6th in both the 100m breast and 200m breast and finished the week with new times in the LCM 50 free (28.41), 100 free (1:01.52), 100 breast (1:15.36), 200 breast (2:43.74), and 200 IM (2:32.96).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.00

200 breast – 2:21.89

200 IM – 2:11.19

50 free – 24.87

100 free – 54.10

Bradac will join future Eagles Liza Murtagh, Mary Kate Leonard, Megan Kramer, Olivia Howard, and Samantha Smith in the Boston College class of 2025.

