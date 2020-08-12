Freestyler Olivia Howard Sends Verbal Commitment to Boston College for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Howard from Houston, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to Boston College’s class of 2025.

“I am so happy to announce that I have verbally committed to swim and study at Boston College!! I am so grateful for my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me throughout this journey. I cannot wait to join the Eagle family. #WeAreBC 🦅”

A rising senior at The Kinkaid School, Howard swims club under head coach Gilbert Legaspi at Swim Houston Aquatics Center and specializes mainly in freestyle. Her sweet spot is in the 200-1000 range and she recently notched a PB in the 400m free at a SHAC intrasquad meet at the beginning of August, going 4:29.39 to take 4 seconds of her previous PB from Gulf Swimming’s 2019 Senior Long Course Championships. At last summer’s LSC championships, she had gone 4:33.31 to come in 4th place.

She improved her lifetime bests in the 500/1000/1650 free at the beginning of 2020. Her 100/200 free times date from December 2019:

1650 free – 17:31.15

1000 free – 10:18.57

500 free – 4:55.98

200 free – 1:52.58

100 free – 52.76

50 free – 24.63

Howard will move to Boston in the fall of 2021 with fellow verbal commits Liza Murtagh, Mary Kate Leonard, and Samantha Smith. Her times will already rank among the Eagles’ best. Rising sophomore Lindsey Ryalls, another Texan, was the top mid-distance/distance swimmer on the roster in 2019-20 with 1:51.18/4:54.24/17:14.46. Howard will also overlap with Sophia Miller (1:52.03/5:00.01), Madeline King (1:52.14), and Ashleigh Scott (1:52.26).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.