FIU Women’s Swimming Expands Coaching Staff with Brien Moffitt Hire

NCAA Division I Florida International University has announced the hiring of Brien Moffitt as the new assistant of their women’s swimming & diving team. Moffitt spent last season as a volunter assistant with the men’s and women’s teams at Florida State University, where he focused on data collection, workout metrics, filming, and stroke analytics.

This will be Moffitt’s first paid collegiate coaching job. He has previous stops as a volunteer assistant at West Florida.

As an athlete, he swam at Division II Grand Valley State from 2013 through 2017 and was elected team captain as a senior.

Moffitt will expand the Panthers’ all-male coaching staff by one position – last season, the team listed only head coach Randy Horner, associate head coach Ignacio Gayo, and volunteer assistant Isidro Planell on their swimming staff. That is in addition to diving coach Nick Yang.

The FIU women won a record-setting 6th-straight Conference USA Championship last season

Born and raised in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Moffitt received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Grand Valley State University in 2017, while double majoring in finance and general management. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of West Florida in 2019.