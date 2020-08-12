GLIAC Suspends All Sports Competition (Including Swimming) Through End of Year

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Council of Presidents voted today to suspend all sports competitions through the end of 2020. This suspension of competition applies to all sports, including “winter” sports like basketball and swimming. The move mirrors that of the Pac-12, which was announced yesterday. The press release from GLIAC makes clear that student athletes will still be allowed to practice and train, so long as they are adhering to all guidelines, including NCAA, institutional, state, and local guidelines.

According to GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar, “After thoroughly reviewing federal, state, and NCAA SSI (Sport Science Institute) and Board of Governor’s guidelines, it became apparent that conducting contests and championships this fall was insurmountable.” He went on to express “frustration and sadness” for the effected athletes, coaches, families, and fans.

GLIAC is host to some of the top-tier NCAA DII athletics programs. Six swimming and diving programs will be affected by this move, including Grand Valley State, Wayne State, Northern Michigan, St. Cloud State, Ashland, and Saginaw Valley State University. Of those 6 teams, nearly all scored at the 2019 DII NCAA Championships;

Wayne State: men-4th, women-8th

Grand Valley: men-5th, women-11th

Northern Michigan: men-18th, women-14th

St. Cloud State: men-26th, women-20th

Saginaw Valley: women-44th

This announcement from GLIAC comes just one week after the NCAA announced all championships for DII and DIII fall sports have been canceled. As things stand currently, as a Winter sport, DII swimming & diving could still potentially have an NCAA championship this season.

BREAKING: GLIAC Council of Presidents Votes to Suspend all Sports Competition Through end of Calendar Year 🔗https://t.co/Txbp79WYR8 pic.twitter.com/ltCLBJxr43 — GLIAC (@GLIACsports) August 12, 2020

Here is the link to the full GLIAC press release.