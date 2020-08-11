Pac-12 Postpones Football, All Sports Competitions (Including Swimming) To 2021

Another Power-5 domino falls: the Pac-12 has joined the Big Ten in canceling fall sports, including football, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 Conference announced the move this afternoon, just an hour or so after the Big Ten announcement. The Pac-12 says its CEO group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year. While the Big Ten’s announcement didn’t mention winter sports, the Pac-12 announcement makes clear that no sports – including swimming & diving – will be able to compete until January of 2021 at the earliest.

The Pac-12 says that it will “consider a return to competition for impacted sports after January 1, 2021,” but only when conditions improve. The press release also quotes Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who says that the conference would be “ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.” That, like the Big Ten announcement, leaves open the possibility of running fall sports in the spring if the pandemic improves.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten are the highest-impact conferences to make decisions so far, as members of the Power-5. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 appear prepared to continue with fall sports, for the moment at least.

Including the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences, four of the ten conferences in the FBS (the highest level of Division I college football) have now canceled their fall football season. Two of the seven independent FBS schools have also canceled.

That leaves the ACC, Big 12, and SEC in the Power-5, along with the AAC, C-USA and Sun Belt in the Group of Five. Notre Dame, BYU, New Mexico State, Liberty and Army West Point are the remaining independents still proceeding with football in the fall for the time being.

Here’s a list of the programs we’ve reported on so far: