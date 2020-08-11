Tusup Talks About Regrets, Burying The Hatchet In Eurosport Interview

Polarizing swim coach Shane Tusup spoke about career regrets and a desire to “bury the hatchet” on several conflicts in an interview with Eurosport.

The interview, conducted and published in Hungarian, spans a number of topics, including Tusup’s experience training Hungarian flyer Liliana Szilagyi and his previous conflicts with Hungarian swimming clubs and officials.

“There are some things I regretted,” Tusup said, in a rough translation from Hungarian. “I could have sat down with some people to clarify this.”

Tusup admits that at times he had “not handled certain situations well.” But he also notes that he was a young coach, involved in “the biggest project of my life” and learning much about coaching on the fly.

“The stress was huge,” Tusup said. “After all, it wasn’t just about my own career, but my career was also influenced by another person’s career.”

Tusup says he reached out to Sandor Wladar, the president of the Hungarian swimming federation, to bury the proverbial hatchet in what was at times a contentious relationship.

Tusup rose to prominence in the world of swimming as the coach of his then-wife, Katinka Hosszu. While training under Tusup, Hosszu won three Olympic gold medals in 2016, while piling up World Championships medals and effectively monetizing the sport of swimming like few other swimmers have. Hosszu was dominant for years on the World Cup tour, amassing huge prize money windfalls while building a brand as the “Iron Lady” of swimming.

But Tusup’s polarizing style also drew harsh criticism. One notable incident took place at a youth swim meet, where Tusup was coaching age groupers with the Iron Aquatics program. During a relay event for 10- and 11-year-old girls, Tusup exploded into a profanity-laced tirade, yelling “f*** you” and raising his middle fingers at an official. Tusup later took to social media to defend his conduct, saying he took issue with what he considered an unfair start and felt he needed to protect his athletes, comparing himself to a renowned professional basketball coach ejected for yelling profanities at an official.

In the Eurosport interview, Tusup says he’s often felt like he’s an unwanted person within the sport, and that within Hungary, he felt he was asked to be an “open book” about his unique training methods without reciprocation of information from other coaches.

“Of course, we didn’t want to reveal our secrets,” Tusup said. “I had, say, intellectual property as a coach.”

Tusup says he departed from the traditional Hungarian system of training, but that both his system and the traditional Hungarian system were effective, and could have been further improved by the mutual sharing of information.

“True, the Hungarian system is really great, everyone imitated it, everyone followed and analyzed it,” he said. “But I approach things differently, my program is built differently, it works differently. Why not even combine the two, why not sit down and listen to each other, analyze what the other has to say?”

According to Tusup, he was willing to exchange information, but felt he was being asked to “act like an open book,” when other coaches wouldn’t be as forthcoming with him.

Tusup and Hosszu split both personally and professionally in 2018, and Tusup does not mention Hosszu by name in the interview. Since then, Tusup spent some time away from swimming pursuing a career as a professional golfer with the World Long Drive Association. He eventually returned to the sport to coach Italian IMer Ilaria Cusinato and launched a YouTube series to document their training, but then he and Cusinato parted ways about nine months later. Tusup is still coaching Hungarian butterflyer Liliana Szilagyi, and he talked some about her training in his interview, along with a few other subjects: