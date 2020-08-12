Daily Swim Coach Workout #182

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

3 X

8 X 25 MOD @ :30 ODD SWIM EVEN R ARM L ARM BREATH AWAY

1 X 200 MOD @ 4:00 R IM ORDER K D

4 X

1 X 100 FAST KICK @ 1:50 W BOARD

1 X 50 FAST EXCELL D @ 1:00 3 COUNT DRILL W STEADY FEET

1 X 50 BUILD @ :50

1 X 100 FAST @ 1:10



4 X

1 X 75 FAST TO ALL OUT @ 1:00 HOLD .40 T0 .48

15 BUTT TAPS ON BLEACHERS

1 X 25 EASY @ 1:00

2 X

6 X 50 FAST BACK STROKE @ :45 ODD KICK EVEN SWIM

4 X 75 BUILD BREAST K D S @ 1:30

EASY 50