Daily Swim Coach Workout #182

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
3 X
8 X 25 MOD @ :30 ODD SWIM EVEN R ARM L ARM BREATH AWAY
1 X 200 MOD @ 4:00 R IM ORDER K D
4 X
1 X 100 FAST KICK @ 1:50 W BOARD
1 X 50 FAST EXCELL D @ 1:00 3 COUNT DRILL W STEADY FEET
1 X 50 BUILD @ :50
1 X 100 FAST @ 1:10
4 X
1 X 75 FAST TO ALL OUT @ 1:00 HOLD .40 T0 .48
15 BUTT TAPS ON BLEACHERS
1 X 25 EASY @ 1:00
2 X
6 X 50 FAST BACK STROKE @ :45 ODD KICK EVEN SWIM
4 X 75 BUILD BREAST K D S @ 1:30
EASY 50
Jeff Kincaid
Senior Program Director, SEVA Seahawks
