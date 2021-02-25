Kieran Smith Breaks Down Monumental 4:06.32 500 Free, 1:29.48 200 Free

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Kieran Smith tied his 500 free American and NCAA Records on the nose tonight at the SEC Championships, clocking 4:06.32 for the second straight year to defend his title.

It didn’t come easy, however, as Georgia’s Jake Magahey took almost four seconds off his best time to become the second-fastest swimmer in history in 4:06.71.

Smith Record Split Comparison

SMITH, 2020 SECS SMITH, 2021 SECS 22.45 22.04 47.28 (24.83) 46.31 (24.27) 1:12.07 (24.79) 1:10.81 (24.50) 1:37.08 (25.01) 1:35.70 (24.89) 2:02.25 (25.17) 2:00.86 (25.16) 2:27.35 (25.10) 2:26.23 (25.37) 2:52.40 (25.05) 2:51.53 (25.30) 3:17.25 (24.85) 3:16.90 (25.37) 3:42.19 (24.94) 3:42.06 (25.16) 4:06.32 (24.13) 4:06.32 (24.26)

Smith said this difference in splitting was by design, reflecting that he needed to be out faster if he wanted to get to that next level. However, Smith is optimistic that there is a good middle ground to be found from his 2 4:06 outings, and he’s confident he can find the right splitting come NCAA’s to reach a new personal best.

