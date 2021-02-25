Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kieran Smith Breaks Down Monumental 4:06.32 500 Free, 1:29.48 200 Free

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Kieran Smith tied his 500 free American and NCAA Records on the nose tonight at the SEC Championships, clocking 4:06.32 for the second straight year to defend his title.

It didn’t come easy, however, as Georgia’s Jake Magahey took almost four seconds off his best time to become the second-fastest swimmer in history in 4:06.71.

Smith Record Split Comparison

SMITH, 2020 SECS SMITH, 2021 SECS
22.45 22.04
47.28 (24.83) 46.31 (24.27)
1:12.07 (24.79) 1:10.81 (24.50)
1:37.08 (25.01) 1:35.70 (24.89)
2:02.25 (25.17) 2:00.86 (25.16)
2:27.35 (25.10) 2:26.23 (25.37)
2:52.40 (25.05) 2:51.53 (25.30)
3:17.25 (24.85) 3:16.90 (25.37)
3:42.19 (24.94) 3:42.06 (25.16)
4:06.32 (24.13) 4:06.32 (24.26)

Smith said this difference in splitting was by design, reflecting that he needed to be out faster if he wanted to get to that next level. However, Smith is optimistic that there is a good middle ground to be found from his 2 4:06 outings, and he’s confident he can find the right splitting come NCAA’s to reach a new personal best.

In This Story

Hswimmer
41 minutes ago

Podcast mid meet?

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Hswimmer
12 minutes ago

I think in the grand scheme of things, those will be the 2 standout swims for Kieran this weekend. However, I genuinely hope he proves me wrong. Then we’ll just have to bring him back on 😏

Hswimmer
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
3 seconds ago

I love watching your podcasts, hopefully he will go faster at NCs. I would just be nervous talking about swims mid meet lol

Camelboar
14 minutes ago

I think he can go under at NCAA’s. When I see those splits it looks like all he needs is some more rest to hold the pace for the whole 500. Hope he gets under 4:06!

StuartC
1 minute ago

Great interview! And kudos for getting him to do an interview right before going to bed.

