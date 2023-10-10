McKeown, Qin Top All Earners With $12K Apiece At Opening World Cup Leg In Berlin

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Kaylee McKeown and Qin Haiyang were the top performers of the opening leg of the 2023 World Cup Series last weekend in Berlin, making them the highest earners on the circuit thus far with two more stops to go.

As the top point-scorers from the three-day meet, McKeown and Qin earned $12,000 (USD) apiece to lead all swimmers, while Zhang Yufei and Thomas Ceccon also earned five-figure paydays as the #2 ranked swimmers in Berlin.

The top-20 point scorers for both men and women receive prize money from each leg of the series, and then a separate prize pool will be distributed to the overall series leaders at the conclusion of the third and final leg in Budapest.

WOMEN’S PRIZE MONEY RANKINGS – BERLIN

Rank Swimmer Points Prize Money 1 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 58.6 $12,000 2 Zhang Yufei (CHN) 55.2 $10,000 3 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 54.1 $8,000 4 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 53.8 $6,000 5 Erika Fairweather (NZL) 53.6 $5,500 6 Lani Pallister (AUS) 51.6 $5,400 7 Katie Grimes (USA) 50.5 $5,300 8 Eneli Jefimova (EST) 49.4 $5,200 9 Cate Campbell (AUS) 46.5 $5,100 10 Kylie Masse (CAN) 45 $5,000 11 Torri Huske (USA) 44.2 $4,900 12 Letitia Sim (SGP) 43.8 $4,800 13 Angelina Kohler (GER) 41.8 $4,700 14 Jenna Strauch (AUS) 41.6 $4,600 15 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) 41.3 $4,500 16 Isabel Gose (GER) 38.6 $4,400 17 Helena Bach (DEN) 38.5 $4,300 18 Maaike de Waard (NED) 37.6 $4,200 19 Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 37.5 $4,100 20 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) 37.2 $4,000

Despite the fact that a swimmer only earns points for their top three performances at each meet (see more on the scoring format below), McKeown won four events in Berlin, sweeping the women’s backstroke events while also claiming the 200 IM. The Aussie set World Cup Records in all three backstroke events.

Zhang won the women’s 100 and 200 fly, and added a runner-up finish in the 50 fly behind Sarah Sjostrom, who finished 4th in the women’s rankings and earned $6,000.

Ranking 3rd for the women was Siobhan Haughey, who won the women’s 100 free, 200 free and also took 3rd in the 400 free. Haughey, who walks away with $8,000, had the top FINA point swim of the meet, scoring 982 in the 100 free after setting a new Asian Record in 52.02.

MEN’S PRIZE MONEY RANKINGS – BERLIN

Rank Swimmer Points Prize Money 1 Qin Haiyang (CHN) 58.7 $12,000 2 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 57.7 $10,000 3 Danas Rapsys (LTU) 54.8 $8,000 4 Michael Andrew (USA) 54.5 $6,000 5 Matt Sates (RSA) 54.4 $5,500 6 Ben Armbruster (AUS) 49 $5,400 7 Isaac Cooper (AUS) 48.2 $5,300 8 Arno Kamminga (NED) 48 $5,200 9 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 45.3 $5,100 10 Trenton Julian (USA) 44.4 $5,000 11 Kieran Smith (USA) 43.7 $4,900 12 Brendon Smith (AUS) 43 $4,800 13 Nic Fink (USA) 40.3 $4,700 14 Dylan Carter (TTO) 39.3 $4,600 15 Stan Pijnenburg (NED) 37.2 $4,500 16 Balazs Hollo (HUN) 36.6 $4,400 17 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 35.2 $4,300 18 Kregor Zirk (EST) 33.7 $4,200 19 Victor Johansson (SWE) 31.8 $4,100 20 Zheng Wen Quah (SGP) 30.4 $4,000

On the men’s side, Qin swept the breaststroke events in World Cup Record fashion to score 58.7 points and earn the $12,000 total, notching three of the top-four FINA point swims for the men, led by his 200 breast effort (965).

Ceccon was a close runner-up after he went three-for-three in Berlin, winning the men’s 100 free, 100 back and 200 back. His 100 back showing of 52.27 scored 962 FINA points, good for second among men.

Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys had two wins and one runner-up finish to rank third among the men and claim $8,000, while American Michael Andrew swam in five finals and ended up ranking fourth after securing two wins in the 50 back and 100 fly.

CHANGE FROM SHORT COURSE TO LONG COURSE

In 2022, when the series was being contested in short course meters, Beata Nelson won the women’s overall series title, while Dylan Carter edged out Nic Fink for the men.

We’re already seeing the change come into effect in terms of who the top performers are, as Fink and Carter find themselves back in 13th and 14th place, respectively, for the men, while Nelson didn’t quite make the money in Berlin as she sits down in 22nd after scoring 34.7 points.

Haughey, who finished second behind Nelson last year, is the lone standout from Berlin who also was a top-three finisher last year.

How Athletes Score Points

Swimmers score points at the World Cup series based on their top three performances from each meet, taking into account both their finish in the event and their FINA points score.

Finishing Position Scoring

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Points 10 8 6 5 4 3 2 1