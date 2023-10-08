2023 World Cup – Berlin: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

After two full days of fast swimming, we’ve reached the final session of the Berlin stop of the 2023 World Cup. As with all previous session, finals are streaming live on Youtube at the link below.

Watch:

Day 3 Finals Schedule:

Men’s 400 IM — Fastest Heat

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Fastest Heat

Women’s 100 Butterfly — Final

Men’s 50 Butterfly — Final

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Final

Women’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Final

Women’s 200 IM — Final

The session kicks off with the fastest heat of the men’s 400 IM. There, 2021 World Cup series winner Matthew Sates aims for his third victory of the weekend. On Day 2, he won both the 200 IM and 200 fly, swimming a personal best in the latter.

Racing in front of a home crowd, Angelina Köhler posted the fastest time (57.34) of the morning. That puts her half-a-second clear of Torri Huske (57.85) and Zhang Yufei (57.94), the last two world champions. Zhang in particular has been swimming well in Berlin, notably coming within a tenth of her Asian record in the 50 fly, so it would be quite an upset if Köhler walked away with the win.

Yesterday’s 100 breaststroke winner Eneli Jefimova set a new WC record in the 50 breaststroke heats. She leads a field that includes world record holder Ruta Meilutyte. The young Estonia’s 30.23 from the heats puts her just .15 seconds off her personal best from Fukuoka.

Men’s 400 IM — Fastest Heat

World Record: 4:02.50 — Léon Marchand, France (2023)

World Cup Record: 4:11.41 — Daiya Seto, Japan (2019)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 — Ilya Borodin, Russia (2021)

PODIUM:

The final got underway with an incredible back-and-forth race between Brendon Smith and Matthew Sates. The two were separated by a hundredth after the fly leg, 57.09 to 57.10. Smith took over on the backstroke leg, separating himself from the field–including Sates–with a 1:04.53 split. Sates split 1:08.11 on backstroke, and was over three seconds behind at the halfway point.

But, much like he did in the 200 IM yesterday, Sates exploded on the breaststroke leg. He erased the deficit to the Tokyo bronze medalist with a 1:10.61 split and turned for the freestyle leg in the lead. Smith battled back on the freestyle leg, and the two were stroke for stroke coming under the flags. At the wall, Smith had just enough to get ahead of a fading Sates, and earned the win by two-hundredths, 4:13.59 to 4:13.61.

Behind the fight for the win, Kaito Tabuchi took third with a 4:15.78.

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Fastest Heat

World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)

World Cup Record: 8:22.24 — Kiah Melverton, Australia (2019)

World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Lani Pallister (Australia) — 8:16.82

SILVER: Erika Fairweather (New Zealand) — 8:21.23

BRONZE: Katie Grimes (United States) — 8:25.16

Lani Pallister earned her second win in Berlin with a new World Cup record and personal best time. Pallister and Erika Fairweather took the race out together, as we’ve often seen them over the weekend. At the 500 mark, Pallister began making her push. She extended the lead to nine-tenths and kept growing it from there; a 100-meters later, it was up to 2.69 seconds.

Pallister charged home for a new World Cup record of 8:16.82, breaking fellow Australian Kiah Melverton‘s record from 2019. The time is also a new personal best for Pallister, bettering the 8:17.77 she swam in 2022. According to USA Swimming’s records, the time moves her up to 16th on the all-time top performers list.

Katie Grimes made a charge on the back-half of the race, but it wasn’t enough to catch Fairweather, who earned silver in 8:21.23 to Grimes’ 8:25.16.

Women’s 100 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 55.48 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2016)

, Sweden (2016) World Cup Record: 56.46 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2018)

, Sweden (2018) World Junior Record: 56.43 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

PODIUM:

This year’s world champion Zhang doubled up on butterfly wins here in Berlin. Earlier in the meet she won the 200 butterfly, and now she is the 100 butterfly winner in Berlin. She took the race out hard, splitting under world record pace at the 50 in 25.96.

Perhaps a mark of her busy fall schedule, Zhang faded down the stretch, and both Köhler and Huske came battling back. Zhang held on to get the win in 56.74, the only swimmer in the field under 57 seconds. Köhler finished second, giving the home crowd something to cheer about. It was a great swim for Köhler, as 57.18 is just .13 seconds off her personal best from Worlds.

Huske finished third in 57.32 and has another race coming up this session.

Men’s 50 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 22.27 — Andriy Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

World Cup Record: 22.82 — Andriy Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 — Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal (2022)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) World Cup Record: 2:06.94 — Emily Seebohm, Australia (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon , Italy (2022)

, Italy (2022) World Cup Record: 52.11 — Mitch Larkin, Australia (2015)

World Junior Record: 52.53 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Women’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania (2023)

, Lithuania (2023) World Cup Record: 30.23 — Eneli Jefimova, Estonia (2023)

World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 2:05.48 — Qin Haiyang, China (2023)

World Cup Record: 2:07.59 — Anton Chupkov, Russia (2018)

World Junior Record: 2:08.04 — Dong Zhihao, China (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 51.71 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2017)

, Sweden (2017) World Cup Record: 52.34 — Cate Campbell, Australia (2019)

World Junior Record: 52.70 — Penny Oleksiak, Canada (2016)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Cup Record: 1:44.38 — Danas Rapsys, Lithuania (2019)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici, Romania (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Women’s 200 IM — Final

World Record: 2:06.12 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

World Cup Record: 2:08.15 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:06.89 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

PODIUM: