WATCH: Marchand’s Insane Triple, Dolan’s 19.04 50 Free, and More ASU Highlights vs. UNLV

Check out race videos below from Arizona State’s ridiculously fast dual meet against UNLV on Friday.
Among the most notable highlights were junior Leon Marchand‘s otherworldly triple featuring nation-leading times in the 200 fly (1:39.65), 200 back (1:39.64), and 400 IM (3:37.96), freshman Ilya Kharun‘s freestyle range with an 18.93 relay anchor, 1:35.43 200 free, and 4:21.47 500 free, and fifth-year Jack Dolan‘s 19.04 leadoff on the Sun Devils’ blazing 200 free relay.
No other NCAA swimmer has broken 1:40 in either the 200 fly or 200 back so far this season, but Marchand has now gone 1:39 in both, along with a 3:37 400 IM that ranks No. 1 in the nation by more than seven seconds.
ASU’s 200 free relay pieced together an impressive performance with Dolan leading off in 19.06, sophomore Jonny Kulow splitting 18.86, Kharun firing off a 18.93 anchor, and Michigan graduate transfer Cam Peel contributing a 19.27 split.
Their total time of 1:16.10 was only about a second shy of the Sun Devils’ performance at NCAAs last season, when they placed 5th in 1:15.06. Dolan’s 19.04 50 free is the fastest time in the nation so far this season by .27 seconds ahead of Kulow (19.31).
Kharun also offered a glimpse of what his third NCAA event might be after throwing down NCAA-scoring times in both the 100 fly (44.88) and 200 fly (1:40.68) during his debut last weekend. The Sandpipers of Nevada product from Canada posted a personal-best 1:35.43 200 free along with a victory in the 500 free (4:21.47).
Dolan earned wins in the 100 back (46.30) and 100 free (42.75), but his 100 back time wasn’t even ASU’s fastest of the day as Hungarian sophomore Hubert Kos led off the Sun Devils’ 400 medley relay with a 46.09 split. Kos added an individual victory in the 100 fly (46.07).
Another nation-leading time came courtesy of sophomore Owen McDonald, whose 1:33.87 200 free ranks as the top NCAA mark by almost a second ahead of Louisville’s Murilo Stein Sartori.
Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines.
A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …