Ilya Kharun Shows Off Freestyle Range With 18.86 Relay Anchor, 1:35.43 200, and 4:21.47 500

ARIZONA STATE VS. UNLV

October 6, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center Tempe, Arizona

Results on MeetMobile: “ASU vs. UNLV”

Team Scores Men: ASU 229, UNLV 71

Women: ASU 230, UNLV 70



Leon Marchand grabbed headlines with his insane triple against UNLV — featuring nation-leading times in the 200 butterfly (1:39.65), 200 backstroke (1:39.64), and 400 IM (3:37.96) — but there were plenty of other impressive swims from Bob Bowman‘s Arizona State crew on Friday afternoon.

After throwing down NCAA-scoring butterfly times in his NCAA debut last week against Georgia, ASU freshman Ilya Kharun offered a glimpse of his freestyle range with an 18.86 relay anchor, a personal-best 1:35.43 in the 200 free, and an individual victory in the 500 free (4:21.47). The 18-year-old Sandpipers of Nevada product from Canada also split 44.47 on the butterfly leg of the Sun Devils’ victorious 400 medley relay, surpassing the 44.55 that Max McCusker clocked last season at NCAAs en route to ASU’s 3rd-place finish.

Kharun is within a few seconds of what it took to score at NCAAs last season in the 200 free (1:32.61) and about eight seconds away from NCAA scoring territory in the 500 free (4:13.59), but it’s still very early in the season. He dropped more than a second off his previous-best 200 free time of 1:36.46 from last October while coming close to his best 500 free time of 4:20.55 from December of 2021.

Kharun said he’s focusing on “not breathing the first stroke off the wall” in practice.”

“That really slows me down,” he said. “I haven’t swam that race in like two years so I’m still working on that.”

ASU fifth year Jack Dolan won the 100 back (46.30) and 100 free (42.75), edging out junior teammate Patrick Sammon (42.85) in the latter event by a tenth of a second. But Dolan’s 100 back time wasn’t even the Sun Devils’ fastest of the day as sophomore Hubert Kos led off their 400 medley relay with a 46.09 split. ASU is deep in the backstroke department with Kos (46.09), Owen McDonald (46.23 in season opener vs. Georgia), and Dolan (46.30) ranked No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 nationally in the event so far this season.

Individually, Kos also captured the 100 fly title in 46.07, just ahead of Jonny Kulow (46.39), while earning a runner-up finish behind Marchand in the 400 IM (3:45.38). Kulow also had an impressive showing on the Sun Devils’ 200 free relay with an 18.86 split. Michigan graduate transfer Cam Peel split 19.27 and Dolan led off in 19.04 to round out ASU’s 200 free relay. In the individual 50 free showdown, Kulow (19.34) beat Peel (19.89) by more than half a second, but he was faster last week against Georgia (19.31).

On the women’s side, Australian sophomore Charli Brown pulled off an impressive triple for ASU with wins in the 100 back (54.20), 200 back (1:58.34), and 400 IM (4:13.56). She also split 54.54 leading off the Sun Devils’ 400 medley relay (3:37.18), which was only about a second off their 3:35.81 from the 2023 Pac-12 Championships that placed 4th and didn’t qualify for NCAAs.

ASU senior Lindsay Looney won the 200 fly in 1:55.97, the second-fastest time so far this season behind Texas fifth year Kelly Pash‘s 1:52.92, while also contributing a 53.41 fly split to the Sun Devils’ 400 medley relay. Looney placed 4th at NCAAs last season (1:52.25) right behind Pash (1:51.89).

Georgia Tech transfer Deniz Ertan swept the 500 free (4:43.53) and 1000 free (9:38.18) for ASU, with the former time only a couple seconds shy of what it took to score at NCAAs last season (4:40.81). Notably, Ertan was faster than she was at NCAAs last season (4:44.04), but still a couple seconds off her lifetime best of 4:38.04 from February’s ACC Championships.

Zoe Summar triumphed in both the 100 breast (1:00.77) and 200 breast (2:11.77) while Erin Milligan took the 50 free (22.82) and 100 free (49.38). Summar also split 1:00.57 on the breast leg of the Sun Devils’ 400 medley relay while Milligan anchored with a 48.66 free split.

Latvian sophomore Ieva Maluka won the 200 free (1:45.97) and 100 fly (53.72) while also tallying a runner-up finish in the 100 free (49.55) and a 23.06 anchor on ASU’s 200 free relay.

“I felt like today was quite good,” Bowman said. “You know what we really talked about before the meet was we have to swim to our standard all the time, regardless of the conditions , the competition, and who’s in the pool, we need to swim that standard. We did quite well with that today, our relays were excellent. Our women were right off what we swam at Pac-12 last year. I’m super happy with that last relay. The women and the men’s the second off our team relay, which is a very good relay, one of the best in history. So I think we stepped it up through the whole meet. We had some quality swims. Some people obviously like every meet have times where they don’t do as well and there are things to work on and some people did quite well. So I think in general it was a solid meet.”