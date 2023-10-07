LIVEBARN Race of the Week: McKeown Wins 100 BK in Berlin, Hits 4th Fastest Back-Half Split

Records continued to fall on the second night of finals at the Berlin World Cup. Three World Cup records went down in three straight events, including the women’s 100 backstroke World Cup record. World record holder Kaylee McKeown blasted 57.95, erasing the old record of 58.34, set by fellow Australian Emily Seebohm in 2015.

Kaylee McKeown going sub-58 in the 100 back. #SWC23 pic.twitter.com/nN3nXzrBlW — Paul Griffin (@PGriffinFC) October 7, 2023

Courtesy: Paul Griffin (via Twitter)

McKeown was out first at the 50-meter mark; she flipped in 28.58, three-tenths ahead of Maaike de Waard. She rocketed home on the final 50, extending her lead and becoming the only woman in the field to break 1:00. McKeown split 29.37 on her second 50, which is the 4th fastest 100 backstroke second 50 of all-time.

Women’s 100 Back, Top 10 Fastest Back-Half Splits

McKeown is no stranger to this list–she now holds eight of the top ten times. That’s unsurprising, given how strong of a closer she is in both the 100 and 200 backstroke. However, it is interesting to see that back-half speed show up so early in the season. Here in Berlin, she was just .02 off her split from when she set the world record, and the other two splits ahead of that swim are also from times she swam 57-mid.

Her final time of 57.95 was also just half a second off her world record.

