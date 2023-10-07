Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LIVEBARN Race of the Week: McKeown Wins 100 BK in Berlin, Hits 4th Fastest Back-Half Split

Records continued to fall on the second night of finals at the Berlin World Cup. Three World Cup records went down in three straight events, including the women’s 100 backstroke World Cup record. World record holder Kaylee McKeown blasted 57.95, erasing the old record of 58.34, set by fellow Australian Emily Seebohm in 2015.

Courtesy: Paul Griffin (via Twitter)

McKeown was out first at the 50-meter mark; she flipped in 28.58, three-tenths ahead of Maaike de Waard. She rocketed home on the final 50, extending her lead and becoming the only woman in the field to break 1:00. McKeown split 29.37 on her second 50, which is the 4th fastest 100 backstroke second 50 of all-time.

Women’s 100 Back, Top 10 Fastest Back-Half Splits

Rank Swimmer 2nd 50 Split Final Time Meet
1 Kaylee McKeown 29.23 57.50 2023 Australian Trials
2 Kaylee McKeown 29.27 57.47 Tokyo Olympics
3 Kaylee McKeown 29.35 57.45 2021 Australian Olympic Trials
4 Kaylee McKeown 29.37 57.95 2023 World Cup — Berlin
5 Kaylee McKeown 29.39 57.63 2021 Sydney Open
5 Regan Smith 29.39 57.64 Tokyo Olympics
7 Kaylee McKeown 29.41 57.91 2023 Worlds
7 Gemma Spofforth 29.41 58.12 2009 Worlds
7 Kaylee McKeown 29.41 58.11 2020 Queensland Meet
10 Kaylee McKeown 29.44 58.01 Tokyo Olympics

McKeown is no stranger to this list–she now holds eight of the top ten times. That’s unsurprising, given how strong of a closer she is in both the 100 and 200 backstroke. However, it is interesting to see that back-half speed show up so early in the season. Here in Berlin, she was just .02 off her split from when she set the world record, and the other two splits ahead of that swim are also from times she swam 57-mid.

Her final time of 57.95 was also just half a second off her world record.

A 57 when she’s only been back to training a couple of weeks is insane. I desperately just want her to find that extra 0.1 in the 50 to become (I believe) the first ever swimmer to hold all 3 LCM backstroke records.

