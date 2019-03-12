Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maxime Rooney Will Swim 200 Fly/100 Free Double at NCAAs

Florida junior Maxime Rooney will swim the 100 fly, 100 free, and 200 fly at the 2019 NCAA Championships, marking a massive event shift for him in his 3rd year of collegiate competition.

That lineup notably includes entries in both butterfly events and a 100 free/200 fly double, but no 200 free. At last year’s NCAA Championship meet, he swam the 200 IM (35th place in 1:45.12) on day 2; the 200 free (21st place in 1:34.39) on day 3; and the 100 free (tied for 28th place in 42.94) on day 4. This year, he’s dropping 2 of those events, including the 200 free where he both had his highest finish last season and where he is a former National High School Record holder and current National Age Group Record holder. He was the SEC Champion in that event in 2017 as a freshman.

Rooney showed off his butterfly at this year’s SEC Championships, when he won the 100 in 45.06; and was 2nd in the 200 in 1:40.87. He swam the 100 free at SECs as well, albeit not on a double because of that meet’s 5-day format, and was 3rd in the 100 free in 41.74.

Seeds:

  • 100 fly – 4th, 45.06
  • 100 free – 6th, 41.74
  • 200 fly – 7th, 1:40.87

Previous NCAA Championship lineups:

  • Freshman (2017): 400 free relay, 800 free relay, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free
  • Sophomore (2018): 400 medley relay, 800 free relay, 100 free, 200 free, 200 IM

How much can CD bench?

They could still swim him on 5 relays and then drop the 200 fly right?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Braden Keith

They could.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

