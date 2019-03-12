See Aquatic Sports’ Olympic Pictograms With 500 Days To Tokyo 2020

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games now just 500 days away, the Organizing Committee has revealed the official sport pictograms of the world’s biggest international sporting competition. These are the graphics which will appear on posters, tickets and licensed products, as well as maps and venue signage throughout Tokyo.

Designed by Masaaki Hiromura, the emblems include both a ‘free type’ and ‘frame type’ in terms of background, with blue as the primary color. 5 other traditional Japanese colors of kurenai, ai, sakura and fujiand matsuba used a sub colors create points of different.

Hiromura said, “It is a real honour to have participated in the design of the Tokyo 2020 sport pictograms. I have tried to express the dynamic beauty of the athletes through these pictograms, while respecting the legacy bequeathed by the pioneers of the Japanese design industry in their designs for the Tokyo 1964 Games. The 2020 designs took us almost two years to complete and they embody the thoughtful input of the many people involved. I hope that these pictograms will inspire everyone and help generate excitement for the different sports at Tokyo 2020, and that they will colourfully decorate the Tokyo 2020 Games.”

To help generate pre-Games excitement, the pictograms will appear on the outside of the Olympic Athletes’ Village, whose construction is scheduled to be completed this December.