Maxime Grousset Swims 22.74 50 Fly To Break French Record, #9 Performer All-Time

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)

Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)

2022 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.57

In the preliminary heats of the men’s 50 fly at the 2023 World Championships, Maxime Grousset swam a time of 22.74 to break the French record in the event. Previously, Frederick Bosquet and Florent Manadou shared the French record in a time of 22.85, with Bosquet first setting it in 2009 and Manadou tying it in 2015.

Headed into semi-finals, Grousset qualified as the top overall seed in the field and is now a serious medal contender. He is now the ninth-fastest performer of all-time in the men’s 50 fly, passing Ben Proud.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 50-meter butterfly:

Andrii Govorov, Ukraine — 22.27 (2018) Caeleb Dressel, United States — 22.35 (2019) Rafel Munoz, Spain — 22.43 (2009) Nicholas Santos, Brazil — 22.60 (2019) Oleg Kostin, Russia — 22.62 (2023) Milorad Cavic, Serbia — 22.67 (2009) Henrique Martins, Brazil — 22.70 (2017) Matt Targett, Australia — 22.73 (2009) Maxime Grousset, France — 22.74 (2023)

Grousset’s best time prior to breaking the French record was a 22.90 from August 2022. Over the last year, he has developed tremendously in butterfly, having also added the 100 fly to his Worlds program. He came into 2023 with a best time of 56.11 from 2018, but dropped down to 50.61 at French Nationals this June to break the French record.

Last year at the 2022 World Championships, Grousset finished ninth in the semifinals of the 50 fly and did not make finals. Meanwhile, he took silver in the 100 free and bronze in the 50 free.