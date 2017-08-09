Mary-Sophie Harvey Downs 15-17 Canadian Age Group Record In 200 Breast

2017 ENERGY FOR SWIM!

Competing at the Energy For Swim meet being held in Rome, Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey broke the Canadian 15-17 Age Group record in the women’s 200 breaststroke, clocking a time of 2:25.37. She breaks the previous record, set by Kelsey Wog at the 2016 Olympic Trials, of 2:25.42.

Representing the Energy Standard squad, comprised of international swimmers, Harvey took 2nd in the event behind American Bethany Galat (2:25.27), who won the silver medal in the event at the World Championships. Harvey’s Lithuanian teammate Ruta Meilutyte (2:25.62) led at the 150m mark, but dropped to a close 3rd at the finish.

Harvey, who turns 18 on Friday, had her first major international experience in Budapest with mixed results. She advanced through to the semi-finals of the 200 freestyle, was right on her best time in the 400 free, but added over ten seconds to her best event, the 400 IM, where she had potential to be a finalist.

She was much better in the 400 IM in Rome, posting a time of 4:41.99 to finish 4th in a race won by Energy teammate Hannah Miley (4:38.10). She also took 4th in the 200 IM (2:12.98), where American Melanie Margalis (2:11.29) picked up the win.

In addition to her Canadian Age Group mark, she breaks her own Quebec Provincial 15-17 record, which stood at 2:26.60 from the Indianapolis Pro Swim in March. She also just missed Ashley McGregor‘s Senior Provincial record of 2:25.31, set at this year’s World Championships.

As her last competition in the age group, Harvey exits the Quebec 15-17 ranks with eleven individual records across LCM and SCM. The National Age Group record was her first in the long course 15-17 category, as she also owns the 400 free and 400 IM in short course.