2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 Speedo Junior National Championships

Girls 200 Backstroke – Finals

WJR: 2:06.76 – Kaylee McKeown

Meet: 2:09.04 – Kyle Stewart

13-14 NAG: 2:09.16 – MIssy Franklin

15-16 NAG: 2:05.10 – Missy Franklin

17-18 NAG: 2:04.06 – Missy Franklin

Lucie Nordmann of Magnolia Aquatic Club left no question from the outset. She attacked the race from the first 50, turning at 30.7 with a half-body length lead on the field already. Missoula Aquatic Club’s Katharine Berkoff was in second, and at the 100 wall they were 1-2 with 1:04.0 and 1:05.0, respectively. Nordmann continued to build her lead over the pack, while Sinclair Larson of SwimMAC Carolina moved up on Berkoff on the third 50.

Nordmann brought it home in a winning 2:10.99. Larson’s final 50 meters was the fastest in the heat (33.04), and she touched second with 2:12.92. Isabelle Stadden of Fastjet slipped by Berkoff at the very end and wound up with third in 2:13.79 to Berkoff’s 2:13.86.

Boys 200 Backstroke – Finals

WJR: 1:55.49 – Kliment Kolesnikov

Meet: 1:58.83 – Alex Katz

13-14 NAG: 2:02.78 – Aaron Peirsol

15-16 NAG: 1:57.03 – Aaron Peirsol

17-18 NAG: 1:55.15 – Aaron Peirsol

Shaine Casas of Nitro Swimming took it out hard, getting to the 50 wall ahead of the field and turning in 28.11 ahead of Chris Thames of Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club and Mason Manta Rays’ Carson Foster. Foster pushed to the lead over the second 50, turning at 58.68, just in front of Casas.

Ethan Harder of Billings Aquatic Club, meanwhile, was moving up, and while Foster powered to nearly a body-length lead over the field, Harder pushed to challenge him. At the end, it was Foster in 1:59.40, a touch off his morning time, with Harder in 2nd at 2:00.12. Third place went to Thames in 2:01.44, who out-touched Spencer Walker of Academy Bullets (2:01.50).

Girls 100 Freestyle – Finals

WJR: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak

Meet: 54.03 – Missy Franklin

13-14 NAG: 54.03 – Missy Franklin

15-16 NAG: 53.63 – Missy Franklin

17-18 NAG: 53.25 – Simone Manuel

GOLD- Kenisha Liu, BREA 55.36 SILVER- Lucie Nordmann, MAC-GU 55.76 BRONZE- Kelly Pash, CSC 56.05

Brea Aquatics’ Kenisha Liu blasted off the block to dominate the 100 free from start to finish. She turned first at the 50 wall, in 26.7, and never let up. Alexandra Crisera went out with Liu; she was second at the 50 with the only other sub-27 first half. But the second half was much tighter. Liu brought it home with the fastest second 50 and got the win in 55.36, solidly ahead of the field.

There was much jockeying for position on the second 50. Magnolia Aquatic Club’s Lucie Nordmann got her hand to the wall next, picking up second with 55.76. Kelly Pash of Carmel Swim Club moved into third, clocking a 56.05 ahead of Kate Douglass from Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (56.16) and Crisera (56.29).

Boys 100 Freestyle – Finals

WJR: 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers

Meet: 49.06 – Vladimir Morozov

13-14 NAG: 51.30 – Michael Andrew

15-16 NAG: 49.28 – Caeleb Dressel

17-18 NAG: 48.78 – Caeleb Dressel

Top-seeded Alexei Sancov of Terrapins Swim Team, the world record-holder in the 200m freestyle, charged to the lead over the first 50, making the turn at 24.24 with Portland Aquatic Club’s Sid Farber right behind in 24.28. Sancov accelerated over the second half and left everyone in his wake. He hit the wall in 49.78, almost a body length ahead.

Destin Lasco of Pleasantville Aquatics was nearly as fast over the back half as Sancov; seventh at the 50 turn, he passed six swimmers en route to claiming silver in 50.46. Third place went to Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Alexander Zettle with 50.52. Nitro Swimming’s Casas, fresh out of the warmdown pool after his 200 back final, touched fourth in 50.84.

Girls 400 IM – Finals

WJR: 4:35.69 – Zhou Min

Meet: 4:38.97 – Ella Eastin

13-14 NAG: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann

15-16 NAG: 4:32.87 – Elizabeth Beisel

17-18 NAG: 4:31.78 – Elizabeth Beisel

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

Boys 400 IM – Finals

WJR: 4:14.00 – Sean Grieshop

Meet: 4:14.51 – Gunnar Bentz

13-14 NAG: 4:24.77 – Michael Phelps

15-16 NAG: 4:15.20 – Michael Phelps

17-18 NAG: 4:09.09 – Michael Phelps

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

Girls 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Meet: 3:44.88 – Carmel Swim Club (R Hayden, V Burchill, C Adams, A Bilquist)

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

Boys 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Meet: 3:24.62 -Indiana University Swim Team (I Finnerty, M Irwin, B Colonis, B Pieroni)