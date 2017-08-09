Tennessee Vols Annouce Daunting 2017-18 NCAA Schedule

After kicking off their season with an intrasquad and a meet against UNC-Wilmington, the Volunteers will take to Auburn, Alabama to face Auburn as well as Wisconsin, a Big Ten opponent. They will then host SEC rival Kentucky on October 27th along with another Big Ten foe in Indiana.
Before Tennessee gets to winter break, they will also have a dual meet with ACC standout Louisville on Nov. 2nd, followed by the Vols playing host to the 2017 Tennessee Invite from Nov. 30 – Dec. 2.
Their dual meets don’t get any easier in the second semester, with a meet against UVA on Jan. 5. Their meet with UVA kicks off a string of consecutive dual meet weekends, as the following three weeks they’ll swim against Arkansas (W), Georgia, and Florida.
2017-18 Swimming & Diving Schedule
Scheduled Games
-
SEP 29 (FRI) 3:30 PMVS ORANGE & WHITE INTRASQUAD MEET
-
OCT 6 (FRI) OCT 7 (SAT)WILMINGTON, NC
-
OCT 13 (FRI) 4:00 PMAUBURN, AL
-
OCT 14 (SAT) 10:00 AMAUBURN, AL
-
KENTUCKY/INDIANA DOUBLE DUAL MEET
-
OCT 27 (FRI) 11:00 AM
-
OCT 27 (FRI) 11:00 AM
-
-
NOV 2 (THU) 2:00 PMLOUISVILLE, KY
-
TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL
-
NOV 30 (THU) DEC 2 (SAT)VS TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL
-
-
TENNESSEE DIVING INVITATIONAL
-
JAN 3 (WED) JAN 5 (FRI)VS TENNESSEE DIVING INVITATIONAL
-
-
JAN 5 (FRI) JAN 6 (SAT)
-
JAN 13 (SAT) 10:00 AMFAYETTEVILLE, AR
-
JAN 20 (SAT) 12:00 PMATHENS, GA
-
JAN 26 (FRI) 1:00 PM
-
SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
-
FEB 14 (WED) FEB 18 (SUN)VS SEC CHAMPIONSHIPSCOLLEGE STATION, TX
-
-
FEB 24 (SAT) FEB 25 (SUN)VS LAST CHANCE MEET
-
NCAA ZONE DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
-
MAR 5 (MON) MAR 7 (WED)VS NCAA ZONE B DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
-
-
NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
-
MAR 14 (WED) MAR 17 (SAT)VS NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPSCOLUMBUS, OH
-
-
NCAA MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
-
MAR 21 (WED) MAR 24 (SAT)VS NCAA MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPSMINNEAPOLIS, MN
-
It’s swimming. It’s always hard. Matt will have them as ready as they can be. And it’s early, so geez, just let it happen and praise U Tennessee for raising their game.