Tennessee Vols Annouce Daunting 2017-18 NCAA Schedule

After kicking off their season with an intrasquad and a meet against UNC-Wilmington, the Volunteers will take to Auburn, Alabama to face Auburn as well as Wisconsin, a Big Ten opponent. They will then host SEC rival Kentucky on October 27th along with another Big Ten foe in Indiana.

Before Tennessee gets to winter break, they will also have a dual meet with ACC standout Louisville on Nov. 2nd, followed by the Vols playing host to the 2017 Tennessee Invite from Nov. 30 – Dec. 2.

Their dual meets don’t get any easier in the second semester, with a meet against UVA on Jan. 5. Their meet with UVA kicks off a string of consecutive dual meet weekends, as the following three weeks they’ll swim against Arkansas (W), Georgia, and Florida.

2017-18 Swimming & Diving Schedule