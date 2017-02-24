Louisville-Bound Nicolas Albiero Downs 2 Decades-Old HS Dusing Records

2017 KHSAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPS

While competing at the Kentucky High School State Championships, Nicolas Albiero of Christian Academy – Louisville absolutely crushed two 20-year-old state records held by 2000 Olympic Games silver medalist Nate Dusing. First, in the boys 100 butterfly prelims at the University of Louisville’s Ralph Wright Natatorium, Albiero fired off a super speedy morning mark of 46.77 to not only blow away his seed time of 48.19, but to also overtake Dusing’s state record of 47.10 from all the way back in 1997.

Splitting 21.94/24.83, Albiero comfortably shaved .33 off of Dusing’s mark, cruised past his winning time of 47.63 from this same meet last year and checked-in as just the 8th high school performance rendering a sub-47-second time.

Top High School 100 yard butterfly swims of all-time:

Joseph Schooling, Florida 2013, 45.52 Andrew Seliskar, Virginia 2015, 46.13 Aaron Whitaker, Indiana 2014, 46.31 Joseph Schooling, Florida 2012, 46.50 Maclin Davis, Tennessee 2012, 46.64 Alex Valante, California 2014, 46.69 Xie Xiangfei, California 2015, 46.75 Nicolas Albiero, Kentucky 2017, 46.77

The high school senior finished off his individual events today with another monster swim in the 100 yard backstroke, producing a personal best of 47.59. Splitting 23.26/24.33, Albiero smashed his entry time of 48.86, destroyed his state title-winning time of 48.70 from 2016 and slashed just under half a second off of Dusing’s decades old mark of 48.07. Again, this was produced in prelims.

Albiero also notably clocked head-turning morning splits as a member of Christian Academy’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. In the former, he notched the fastest opening split of the field, touching in 23.48 for the backstroke leg. He followed that up with another field-topping split of 20.17 on the free relay prelim.

Ironically, Albiero is headed to this same pool to continue his career collegiately, having to committed to swim for his father, Arthur Albiero, Head Coach at the University of Louisville.

The Kentucky High School Championship meet continues tonight with girls’ prelims beginning at 4:30pm Eastern. Boys’ finals begin tomorrow, Saturday, at 11am, with girls’ starting at 5:15pm Eastern.