LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Qin Haiyang Ties His Own Asian Record in the 100 Breast

As part of his breaststroke triple crown at the Berlin stop of the World Cup, Qin Haiyang won the 100 breast in 57.69, tying the Asian record he set at 2023 Worlds.

Not only does the swim equal his Asian record, but it also reinforces him as the #2 performer all-time, behind only world record holder Adam Peaty. It’s also a new World Cup record, lowering the mark that Qin himself had set in prelims.

🇨🇳 Qin Haiyang takes the win in the 100m Breaststroke with a World Cup Record and is the second fastest swimmer ever after Adam Peaty // ⏱️ 57.69 #SWC23 pic.twitter.com/WFHceDhOKI — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) October 6, 2023

Courtesy: World Aquatics (via Twitter)

This swim marked the 5th time that Qin has broken 58 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, a feat that he, Peaty, and Arno Kamminga have achieved. Both Peaty and Kamminga were in the race, as well as Nicolo Martinenghi and Nic Fink, the other two 2023 Worlds medallists. In Berlin, Kamminga took second (59.01) while Caspar Corbeau was third (59.27).

Below is a split comparison of all the times that Qin has gone sub-58 from the first time he dipped below the barrier at Chinese Nationals to the Berlin World Cup.

Split Comparison

2023 CHINESE NATIONALS 2023 WORLDS SEMIS 2023 ASIAN GAMES 2023 WORLD FINAL 2023 WORLD CUP – BERLIN 27.04 27.31 26.69 26.96 27.09 57.93 (30.89) 57.82 (30.51) 57.76 (31.07) 57.69 (30.73) 57.69 (30.60)

Compared to the other four times he’s been under 58 seconds, in Berlin Qin did not take the race out fast–as he did at Asian Games. And neither did he back-half the race; it seems that in Berlin he was able to find a balance between the two strategies.

His opening 50 in Berlin was the 2nd slowest of his five swims, and his closing 50 was his 2nd fastest, so it does seem that he may be leaning towards honing in on his back half speed right now.

Qin swept the breaststrokes in Berlin, just as he did at the 2023 World Championships. His efforts put him in the lead of the men’s World Cup series standings, with two stops still to come.

ABOUT LIVEBARN

LiveBarn is the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events and is the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

FOLLOW LIVEBARN

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.