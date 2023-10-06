Qin Haiyang Goes 57 In 100 Breast For Fifth Time In 2023, Ties Asian Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Qin Haiyang sent a message on Friday during the opening leg of the World Cup Series in Berlin.

Matched up against what are expected to be his biggest contenders for gold at next summer’s Olympics, the Chinese powerhouse obliterated the field en route to victory in the men’s 100 breast, matching his Asian Record of 57.69 in what is the fastest time ever produced by someone not named Adam Peaty.

Qin has now broken 58 seconds five times in the 100 breast, a feat only he, Peaty and Arno Kamminga have ever achieved.

The 24-year-old Qin first entered 57-second territory at the Chinese National Championships in May, clocking 57.93, and then went sub-58 twice at the World Championships in July, touching in 57.82 in the semis before winning gold in the final in 57.69.

We’re less than two weeks removed from his fourth time breaking 58 this year, having put up a time of 57.76 at the Asian Games in late September.

Relative to those performances, Qin didn’t have his fastest opening or closing 50, but found a happy medium at 27.0/30.6.

Split Comparison

2023 Chinese Nationals 2023 Worlds Semis 2023 Asian Games 2023 World Final 2023 World Cup – Berlin 27.04 27.31 26.69 26.96 27.09 57.93 (30.89) 57.82 (30.51) 57.76 (31.07) 57.69 (30.73) 57.69 (30.60)

When he won the world title in Fukuoka, Qin was more than a second clear of the rest of the field, with Nicolo Martinenghi, Kamminga and Nic Fink, who went 1-2-3 in the 2022 World final, tying for silver in 58.72.

Peaty, who was absent at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, owns the 14-fastest swims in history, though all of those were set between 2016 and 2021.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (LCM)

Qin’s 2023 has truly been remarkable, as not only did he become the first man to sweep the breaststroke events at the World Championships, along with doing the same at the World University Games and the Asian Games, he’s also entered rarefied air with the number of sub-58 swims he’s produced in a year.

With five in 2023, Qin now only trails the seven sub-58 swims Peaty produced in 2021.

Most Sub-58 100 Breast Swims In A Calendar Year

Factoring in the two 57-second swims from Kamminga in 2021, that year had the most sub-58s by a wide margin with nine, but Qin’s solo effort in 2023 ranks 2nd.

Year Sub-58s 2023 5 2022 0 2021 9 2020 0 2019 4 2018 2 2017 3 2016 3 2015 1

In the race itself, Qin left his rivals in the dust, as Kamminga was 2nd in 59.01, while his Dutch countryman Caspar Corbeau grabbed 3rd in 59.27.

Fink, Martinenghi and Peaty took 4th, 5th and 6th, and although all broke a minute, which, in-season, would typically be regarded as a decent performance, it’s hard to ignore the gap between Qin and everyone else.

To put the cherry on top of Qin’s performance, he also re-lowered the World Cup Record of 58.42 he set in the prelims, which took down the 58.73 mark established by Ilya Shymanovich in 2019.