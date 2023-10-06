2023 World Cup Berlin Day One Prelims: Qin Haiyang Hits Series Record In 100 Breast

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Day one of the Berlin stop of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup saw the first series record already bite the dust.

Racing in the heats of the men’s 100m breaststroke, China’s Qin Haiyang fired off a time of 58.41 to take the top seed for tonight’s final. His time overtook the previous World Cup Record of 58.73 Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich put on the books at the Tokyo stop in 2019.

As for Qin’s morning performance, the 24-year-old opened in 27.43 and closed in 30.98 to stake his claim on the gold. The next-closest swimmer to Qin’s 58.41 was Dutch ace Arno Kamminga, with the two-time Olympic silver medalist clocking 59.26 while teammate Caspar Corbeau was next in 59.77.

British World Record holder Adam Peaty produced a heats swim of 1:00.03 to rank 5th and put his hat in the ring for this evening’s main event. As a refresher, Peaty is competing for the first time since having withdrawn from this year’s British Swimming Championships due to mental health reasons.

Qin’s performance is indicative of the man holding form since sweeping the breaststroke events at this year’s World Championships. In Fukuoka, Qin clocked a time of 26.29 to win the 50m, an Asian Record of 57.69 to take the 100m and a World Record of 2:05.48 to top the 200m podium.