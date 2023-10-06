Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Cup Berlin Day One Prelims: Qin Haiyang Hits Series Record In 100 Breast

Comments: 19

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Day one of the Berlin stop of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup saw the first series record already bite the dust.

Racing in the heats of the men’s 100m breaststroke, China’s Qin Haiyang fired off a time of 58.41 to take the top seed for tonight’s final. His time overtook the previous World Cup Record of 58.73 Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich put on the books at the Tokyo stop in 2019.

As for Qin’s morning performance, the 24-year-old opened in 27.43 and closed in 30.98 to stake his claim on the gold. The next-closest swimmer to Qin’s 58.41 was Dutch ace Arno Kamminga, with the two-time Olympic silver medalist clocking 59.26 while teammate Caspar Corbeau was next in 59.77.

British World Record holder Adam Peaty produced a heats swim of 1:00.03 to rank 5th and put his hat in the ring for this evening’s main event. As a refresher, Peaty is competing for the first time since having withdrawn from this year’s British Swimming Championships due to mental health reasons.

Qin’s performance is indicative of the man holding form since sweeping the breaststroke events at this year’s World Championships. In Fukuoka, Qin clocked a time of 26.29 to win the 50m, an Asian Record of 57.69 to take the 100m and a World Record of 2:05.48 to top the 200m podium.

In This Story

19
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

19 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
1 hour ago

Mandrew has abandoned the straight arm technique.

4
-1
Reply
Mclovin
1 hour ago

LeClos2.0 coming back the second 50 slower than MA the surfer. Guess he needs to step up to the 3.0 version

3
0
Reply
23/51/1:52
1 hour ago

Armbruster would’ve been a real asset at WC’s, a shame.
Thankfully he is primed to deliver in Paris.

7
0
Reply
ooo
1 hour ago

Isaac Cooper 21:95 that’s fast

5
0
Reply
Alison England
1 hour ago

Great first 50 from Adam. It’s early days.

2
-6
Reply
Alison England
Reply to  Alison England
1 minute ago

Interesting the people who downvoted this! He has not raced since February!

0
0
Reply
Alison England
1 hour ago

Pleased to see Shymanovic’s record go. I got fed up watching him get away with his ‘fly kicks!

2
-2
Reply
Stefano
1 hour ago

24.10 🙌

3
0
Reply
ooo
1 hour ago

24:10 for C1 24:31 for Sarah

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!