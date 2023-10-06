Adam Peaty Has Qin Haiyang In His Sights Heading Into Berlin

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series kicked off today from Berlin, with day one’s agenda including the men’s 100m breaststroke.

The competition marks the first time British Olympic champion Adam Peaty will be back racing since withdrawing from this year’s British Swimming Championships due to mental health reasons.

28-year-old Peaty was on the sidelines at this year’s World Championships, instead watching China’s Qin Haiyang command the men’s breaststroke events in Fukuoka.

Qin swept the 50m, 100m and 200m distances, wreaking havoc across the board and establishing a new World Record of 2:05.48 in the latter.

Specifically in Peaty’s specialty events of the 50m and 100m, Qin clocked 26.29 and 57.69 respective efforts to clinch his dominance.

When BBC Sport asked Peaty what he thinks of Qin’s powerhouse performances heading into Berlin, the Brit responded, “What he’s done is very, very impressive.

“Yeah, it excites me, because if it’s all too easy it’s almost not worth winning, and if it’s one person winning all the time it can become stale, so sport needs rivalries in order to thrive.

“So, I accept that challenge, but it’s in a more balanced manner.” (BBC Sport)

Peaty also gave insight into his renewed outlook coming into his first World Cup series since 2015.

“I’ve previously said that I want to do a world record that can’t be beaten for a long time, and while that still [motivates] me, now it’s about the challenge of how can I come back from my lowest point mentally and physically,” states Peaty.

“I’ve had to work on finding that balance in and out of the sport and approach things in a heathier way because previously I was just chasing those times, making all of the sacrifices and it led to total burnout.”

“I’m seeing these events as almost a celebration of how far I’ve come to get back from the horrible place I was in.” (BBC Sport)

Still a fierce competitor, however, Peaty says Qin is indeed in his sights now that the Chinese athlete has stolen the breaststroke spotlight.

“Racing should give me lots of data of what I need to work on over the next year, but I actually can’t wait to get back to racing against the best in the world, like Qin.

“He’s not been on my radar before and we’re talking about the next generation as he’s four years younger than I am, but to me it doesn’t matter.

“Every swimmer has their strengths and weaknesses, which you may not find out until we get to the Olympics, but I welcome the challenge and am excited by it.” (BBC Sport)