Defending Champions Rider Men, Fairfield Women Voted Favorites in MAAC Preseason Polls

Courtesy: MAAC Sports

EDISON, NJ (Oct. 5, 2023) – The Rider University men’s unit and the Fairfield University women’s squad have been chosen as the favorites to repeat in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Preseason Coaches’ Polls, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

In the men’s poll, Rider received 80 points and eight first-place votes to lead the standings. The Broncs have won 11 straight men’s titles dating back to 2011-12. In 2023, Rider scored 646.5 points over the four-day meet, nearly 50 points ahead of the championship runner-up. Finishing second in the poll was 2023 runner-up Marist College who earned the final first-place vote and 71 points. Niagara University (58), Fairfield (56) and Iona University (44) secured top-five spots.

On the women’s side, Fairfield compiled a league-high 97 points with eight first-place votes. The Stags reclaimed the women’s crown in 2023 by scoring 609 points, edging out 2022 champion, Niagara by four points. The championship was the fourth for Fairfield over the past five championships, last winning three straight titles from 2018 to 2020. Picked second in the poll was Niagara with 84 points and one first-place vote, followed by Marist (82), Iona (70) and Canisius University (58) who received the final first-place vote and rounded out the top-five.

The full Men’s and Women’s Preseason Coaches’ Polls can be found below.

2023-24 Men’s Swimming and Diving Preseason Coaches’ Poll 1 Rider 80 (8) 2 Marist 71 (1) 3 Niagara 58 4 Fairfield 56 5 Iona 44 6 Canisius 42 7 Mount St. Mary’s 27 8 Manhattan 15 9 Saint Peter’s 12

2023-24 Women’s Swimming and Diving Preseason Coaches’ Poll 1 Fairfield 97 (8) 2 Niagara 84 (1) 3 Marist 82 4 Iona 70 5 Canisius 58 (1) T6 Rider 46 T6 Siena 46 8 Mount St. Mary’s 35 9 Manhattan 20 10 Saint Peter’s 12

The 2024 MAAC Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships is a four-day meet that will take place February 14-17, 2024 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The 2024 championships will be the first time the meet is held at SPIRE Institute. For all information regarding the 2024 MAAC Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, please visit http://maacsports.com/swim.