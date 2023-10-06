Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The First Finals of the Berlin World Cup Should Get You Excited for this Olympic Season

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

On the first day of the first World Cup stop in Berlin, finals were bananas. 1 Asian record, 4 Series records, multiple times that would have medaled at world champs. And it’s *October*.

Even with the slew of championship meets that have occurred in the last 3 months (and we’ve still got Pan Ams later this month), you can see that athletes are zeroing in on racing in this newly started Olympic season. I absolutely expected the times to be slower from top to bottom, but today really impressed (for example: 3 women 4:05 or better in the 400 free, 8 men 52.3 or better in the 100 fly), and we’ve still got 2 more days in Berlin and then 2 more stops in this World Cup series, all long course.

Dan386
1 minute ago

What’s happening to USA swimming?

Samuel Huntington
3 minutes ago

And another reminder that American swimmers need to step it up. The rest of the world is locked in. Just ok performances from Grimes, Huske, Fink, and Weinstein.

