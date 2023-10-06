The First Finals of the Berlin World Cup Should Get You Excited for this Olympic Season

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN
- October 6-8, 2023
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Full Entry List
- Live Results
On the first day of the first World Cup stop in Berlin, finals were bananas. 1 Asian record, 4 Series records, multiple times that would have medaled at world champs. And it’s *October*.
Even with the slew of championship meets that have occurred in the last 3 months (and we’ve still got Pan Ams later this month), you can see that athletes are zeroing in on racing in this newly started Olympic season. I absolutely expected the times to be slower from top to bottom, but today really impressed (for example: 3 women 4:05 or better in the 400 free, 8 men 52.3 or better in the 100 fly), and we’ve still got 2 more days in Berlin and then 2 more stops in this World Cup series, all long course.
What’s happening to USA swimming?
And another reminder that American swimmers need to step it up. The rest of the world is locked in. Just ok performances from Grimes, Huske, Fink, and Weinstein.