LEN Provides Key Updates As Part Of ‘First 100 Days Strategic Update Plan’

Under its new president Antonio Silva the Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN), which serves as the European governing body for aquatic sport, has released its first update on the ‘First 100 Days Strategic Action Plan’.
Delivered via a newsletter, which you can read in full here, key decisions and progress over the past 30+ days have been documented.
On the organization’s commitment to open lines of communication, LEN General Secretary Andida Bouma says, “I am happy that we will now start to deliver on one of the key promises made during the election campaign, that our LEN Member Associations should be kept up to date with all the activities of the office and Bureau. This newsletter will enhance the existing sport related news and features that will be published on the LEN website and social platforms and to give a 360 view of LEN activities in a timely manner.”
Below are a few of the key decisions/updates from the inaugural LEN newsletter:
- The Bureau agreed to appoint Josip Varvodic (CRO) as acting officer of LEN with immediate effect with a mandate to work on all subjects as a representative of the President. A change in the LEN Statutes is now planned for the next congress to formalize the position of a first Vice President.
- The Bureau agreed to include the Men Solo event in the LEN Artistic Swimming competition programs in 2022 if this does not result in any additional competition days. FINA intends to propose to add the Men Solo to its events in the next congress.
- An Extraordinary LEN Congress will be held in Cascais, Portugal with a proposed date of Saturday.
- The Bureau strongly condemned all acts of violence and expressed its strong support for and solidarity with Ukraine’s athletes. In this meeting the Bureau discussed concrete actions to support the Ukrainian aquatic family. LEN remains in close contact with the Ukrainian Federations and LEN federations to assist where possible and coordinate support.
- The Bureau decided, in line with the recommendation of the IOC, not to invite Russian and Belarussian athletes and officials to LEN events until further notice. No LEN competitions will be staged in or assigned to the territories of Russia or Belarus until further notice. LEN will work with FINA to implement the respective positions.