Laugher Misses Final Dive, Falls From 1st To 3rd, Xie Repeats As 3m Dive Champ

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVING

July 12th-20th, 2019

Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea

Diving Results

Xie Siyi won his second gold medal of the 2019 World Championships and his fourth gold medal overall as China went 1-2 in men’s 3-meter.

Men’s 3-meter Springboard

Xie has now earned a gold medal at three straight World Championships. He won 1-meter back in 2015 and took the 3-meter title in 2017. This year, he won both 3-meter individual and 3-meter synchro on the men’s side.

In fact, the winning 3-meter synchro duo went 1-2 in the individual 3-meter competition. Cao Yuan won his third medal of these World Champs after gold in the synchro 3-meter and 10-meter events.

Xie won by about 37 points, getting a massive 102-point final dive, a front four-and-a-half with a 3.8 degree of difficulty that he hit for straight 9.0s and 9.5s. Before that, Xie was sitting second behind Britain’s Jack Laugher, the silver medalist from synchro 3-meter.

Both Xie and Cao passed up Laugher on the final dive. Cao scored 89.3 points on his own front four-and-a-half, and Laugher scored just 30 points, getting mostly 2.5s and 3.0s on a back three-and-a-half he missed badly.

Medal Finishers:

MEDALS TABLE AFTER JULY 18TH

China has hit double-digit golds now, and is two total medals from matching its 2017 performance. China last swept all the diving events in 2011, when they hosted the event in Shanghai.

Tomorrow will feature the women’s 3-meter springboard, which should be another win for China. Defending champ Shi Tingmao qualified top overall today. Saturday will bring the final two events, the men’s 10-meter and the mixed synchro 3-meter. China won the latter at 2017 Worlds, but Brit Tom Daley won the former.