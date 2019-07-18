Bhutan, St. Kitts & Nevis, Eritrea Make World Championships Debut

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Earlier this week we reported how a record number of FINA national member federations are participating across the 6 sporting disciplines at this year’s Aquatics World Championships. 194 of 209 federations are expected to compete in Gwangju over the entire competition, with a total number of athletes expected to reach 2500.

For the first time in the 46-year history of the FINA World Aquatics Championships, the nations of Bhutan, St. Kitts and Nevis and Eritrea will be participating.

Bhutan, a nation located in the Eastern Himalayas in South Asia, will see 2 pool swimmers contest events in Gwangju, while St. Kitts and Nevis will also be sending a pool swimmer. St. Kitts and Nevis is an island country in the West Indies within the Commonwealth realm.

Finally, Eritrea, an African nation bordering Sudan, Ethiopia, and Djibouti, will see 2 swimmers represent the country in Gwangju.

With the official entry lists now having been published for pool swimming, below are the lineups for the debuting nations of Bhutan, St. Kitts and Nevis and Eritrea.

Bhutan (BHU):

Kinley Lhendup – men’s 50m fly & 200m IM

– men’s 50m fly & 200m IM Sangay Tenzin – men’s 50m free & 100m free

St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN):

Jennifer Harding-Marlin – women’s 100m free & 50m back

Eritrea (ERI):