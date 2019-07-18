William & Mary Men Add Eight for 2019-20 Season

Courtesy: William & Mary Athletics

The William & Mary men’s swimming team will add eight freshmen to the roster ahead of the 2019-20 season, interim head coach Chris Carter announced today. The class includes seven athletes from Virginia, three of them from Williamsburg, as well as standout from Michigan. Combined, the eight men would have earned 23 finals spots at last year’s Colonial Athletic Association Championships, included nine bids in the championship finals.

“We are very excited to welcome these eight individuals in to our Tribe Swimming family,” said Carter. “This is a talented group who can contribute immediately, but will also continue to develop over the next four years. Not only will they be leaders in the pool and in the classroom, but they will continue to help build our community. In fact, five of them already have ties to William & Mary or the Williamsburg area. We are excited to continue winning CAA titles while also raising the national profile of this program!”

Flynn Crisci – 6-3, Free/Breast

Williamsburg, Va. / Lafayette

50 free – 20.87

100 free – 46.35

100 breast – 55.53

200 breast – 2:03.09

Prep

Winter and Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier in the 100m breast … All-American consideration in the 100 breast as well as the 200 medley and 400 free relays … All-State all four years … Virginia 4A State Champion in the 100 breast, the 200 medley, and the 400 free relay as a senior … Broke the 4A state record in the prelims of the 50 free, before finishing second overall … Led Lafayette to the district title in 2019 … Team finished second overall at the state championships … Won the 200 breast at the 2018 Virginia Short Course State Championships … USA Swimming Scholar All-American … Member of the National Honor Society … Also a member of the Latin Honor Society and the Key Club.

Personal

Son of Jeff and Kelley Crisci … Mother and father both graduated from W&M in 1994 … Mother was a member of the Tribe swimming & diving team as an undergraduate, and is currently an assistant coach for W&M as well … Enjoys fishing, spikeball, basketball, and drawing … Plans to major in either math or business.

Diego Cruzado – 6-2, Free

Vienna, Va. / The Potomac School

50 free – 21.58

100 free – 46.70

Prep

2018 NCSA Summer LCM Finalist in the 100m free … Earned all-state honors in 2018 in the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association … Named honorable mention All-Met in 2018 by the Washington Post … All-league each of the last two years … Invited to the USA Swimming Zone Diversity Select Camp in 2015 … Participated in Harvard’s Pre-Collegiate Economics Competition … Earned Scholar-Athlete Awards from Potomac Valley Swimming in both 2017 and 2018 … Tutor at the Math and Sciences Collaboration Center … Bi-lingual Peruvian-American citizen.

Personal

Son of Juan Carlos and Cindy Cruzado … Sister, Jessica, graduated from W&M in 2019 … Grandfather, Dalton West, played ice hockey at North Dakota … Is an avid follower of Formula 1 racing … Plans to major in economics.

Kyle Demers – 5-11, Breast

Virginia Beach, Va. / Frank W. Cox

100 breast – 56.28

200 breast – 2:03.01

Prep

Summer Junior Nationals qualifier … Finished fourth at the 2019 Virginia 6A State Championships in the 100 breast … Runner-up in the 100 breast and 3rd in the 200 IM at the region meet … Sixth in the state in the 100 breast as a junior … Scholastic All-American.

Personal

Son of Dan and Jenny Demers … Father played football at Maine Maritime … Brother, Colin, is a member of the Tribe men’s swimming team and will graduate in 2020 … Enjoys going to the beach, movies, social events, and listening to podcasts … Undecided as to his collegiate major.

Noah Fields – 5-10, Back/Fly/IM

Williamsburg, Va. / York

100 back – 50.10

200 back – 1:49.88

100 fly – 50.07

200 fly – 1:48.58

400 IM – 3:59.66

Prep

Won the 3A state title in the 100 back … Winter Junior Nationals Qualifier … Also a talented runner, earning all-conference and all-region honors … Scholastic All-American … Finished third in the state science fair in 2016 … Member of the National Honor Society … Secretary of the Science Honor Society … Also a member of the Science Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Personal

Son of Branch and Mya Fields … Mother ran track & field at Virginia Tech … Enjoys unicycling and making paper airplanes … Plans to major in physics.

Owen Miller – 5-10, Free/Back

Kalamazoo, Mich. / Portage Central

200 free – 1:40.26

500 free – 4:#1.77

1,650 free – 15:59.67

200 back – 1:51.86

Prep

Won the Michigan Division 2 State Championship in the 200 free back in 2017 … All-state all four years in both the 200 and the 500 … Swept the conference title in both events each his last three years … Finished third in the 500 free at the state meet all four years … Third in the 200 free each of the last two years … Finished third at the Michigan Short Course State Open in the 200 back … In the summer of 2018, took second in the 200m free and third in the 1,500m free at the Michigan Long Course State Championships … Took sixth in both the 200 free and the 500 free, and eighth in the 200 back, at the 2018 Speedo Sectionals … Scholastic All-American … Highest Honor Roll all four years … Member of the National Honor Society.

Personal

Son of Michael and Susan Miller … Father played baseball at Kalamazoo … Enjoys wakeboarding, playing pool, and longboarding … Plans to major in chemistry.

Colby Mills – 5-11, Back/IM

Chesterfield, Va. / L.C. Bird

200 back – 1:51.12

200 IM – 1:52.86

400 IM – 4:00.79

Prep

Winter Junior Nationals Qualifier in the 200 IM … First swimmer from his high school to qualify for the state championships … Member of the National Honor Society … Salutatorian of his graduating class … Vice President of the DECA Club.

Personal

Son of Mindy Mills … Enjoys basketball, watching movies, and video games … Undecided as to his collegiate major.

John O’Hara – 6-5, Free

Fredericksburg, Va. / Stafford

50 free – 21.62

100 free – 47.05

200 free – 1:40.12

Prep

Anchored Stafford to the Virginia 5A state championship in the 200 free relay … Individually, finished fourth in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 free … Won three individual region championships and six district championships … Named to the Fredericksburg Free Lance Star All-Area team twice … Member of the National Honor Society … Treasurer of the Key Club … Member of the Student Council General Assembly.

Personal

Son of Peter and Heather O’Hara … Enjoys playing basketball, tennis, and golf … Plans to major in business.

Conor Sokolowsky – 5-8, Free/Breast/IM

Williamsburg, Va. / Jamestown

500 free – 4:39.78

1,650 free – 16:04.29

200 breast – 2:05.10

400 IM – 3:59.66

Prep

Named one of just eight 1693 Scholars in the entire W&M entering class for 2019 (almost 1,700 students) … Program is a highly selective merit scholarship that fosters and encourages the best and brightest at W&M … Finished fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 500 free at the Virginia 4A state championships as a senior … Won the 1,000 free at the Virginia Swimming Short Course State Championships … Also finished sixth in the 200 breast … Fourth in the 200m breast and fifth in the 800m free at the 2019 ISCA TYR Junior Nationals (LCM) … 11th in the 200m breast at the 2018 USA Swimming Futures Championship in Richmond … National Merit Commended Scholar.

Personal

Son of Jan and Katherine Sokolowsky … Mother swam at UC Davis … Enjoys learning languages, cooking, and playing guitar … Plans to major in economics.