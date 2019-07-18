Mack Horton Entered In 800 Free At Worlds In Addition To 400

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

Entry Lists

After initially it looked like Australian Mack Horton would only contest the men’s 400 free at the 2019 FINA World Championships, with the release of the official start lists we now know he’ll do both the 400 and 800.

The issue was that the men’s 800 was omitted from the early start lists.

Horton missed earning an automatic qualification at the Australian Trials by going 3:46.47 in the 400 free, missing the standard of 3:46.14 while placing second to Jack McLoughlin (3:44.34).

In the 800, he was well off the qualifying time of 7:50.97 in 8:01.30, placing third behind McLoughlin (7:46.79) and Joshua Parrish (7:54.94). But with Parrish not on the roster, he’s now added to the event for Gwangju.

The 23-year-old holds a personal best of 7:44.02 in the event, done when he won bronze at the 2015 World Championships.

The 2016 Olympic Champion in the 400 free, Horton won silver in the event at the last version of the World Championships in 2017. Amongst entrants in Gwangju, he’s the seventh-fastest swimmer in 2019.

He will also likely earn a berth on the prelim relay of the men’s 4×200 free after finishing fifth at Trials in 1:47.05. Last year he was the Commonwealth silver medalist in a time of 1:45.89.