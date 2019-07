Mondiali FINA Gwangju: Ecco La Start List Ufficiale

Sun Yang & Mack Horton Separated During World Championships Warm-ups Mack Horton of Australia and Sun Yang of China have a history of tension, with a possible situation defused today in Gwangju during warm-ups.

Official Entry Lists Now Published for 2019 World Championships The 2019 World Championships will see swimming kick-off in a matter of days, so study up on these entry lists in the meantime.

Aussie Gwangju Entries: McKeown Drops IM, McEvoy Sole 50 Swimmer We’re gleaning the official entry lists of the 2019 FINA World Championships and reporting items of note, including some head-turners out of Australia.

Germany Returns To 5K Open Water Relay Gold; Their 3rd In 5 Editions Germany won its third open water team gold in the past four World Championships, edging out Italy and the United States by just tenths of a second.