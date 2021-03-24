Kieran Smith Becomes First Swimmer With Multiple Sub-1:30s In 200 Free

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Florida’s Kieran Smith became the first swimmer in history to break the 1:30-barrier in the 200 freestyle on multiple occasions on the opening night of the Men’s NCAA Championships, leading off the Gator relay in a time of 1:29.66.

Smith went sub-1:30 for the first time at last month’s SECs, leading off the relay in 1:29.48 to rank him second all-time in the event. One year prior, he announced his presence as an elite 200 freestyler by going 1:30.11 at the 2020 SECs.

The NCAA, American and U.S. Open Records belong to Dean Farris, who led off Harvard’s relay at the 2019 NCAAs in 1:29.15.

Tonight’s swim ranks fifth all-time, giving Smith three of the six fastest times ever.

It’s also notable that four of the five sub-1:30 swims have come on the relay lead-off, with Townley Haas‘ 1:29.50 the lone swim coming in the individual event.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 200 Freestyle (SCY)

Compared to his swim at SECs, Smith’s splits were near identical. The biggest margin came on the opening 50, where he was .12 slower.

Smith Split Comparison

2021 SECs 2021 NCAAs 20.68 20.80 22.61 (43.29) 22.65 (43.45) 23.09 (1:06.38) 23.04 (1:06.49) 23.10 (1:29.48) 23.17 (1:29.66)

While Smith was the lone swimmer to hit 1:29 on the lead-off leg, there were two others in the 1:30s.

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas took down his school record for the Aggies in 1:30.59, becoming the eighth-fastest performer in history, and Texas’ Drew Kibler went 1:30.65, just off his lifetime best of 1:30.57 set earlier this season.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Freestyle (SCY)

Texas won the event in a time of 6:07.25, with Cal second, the Aggies third and the Gators fourth. Leading off for the Golden Bears was Trenton Julian, who took almost a full second off his PB in 1:31.41 to rank 15th all-time. USC’s Alexei Sancov moved into 23rd with his 1:31.82.