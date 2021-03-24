2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Welcome to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Championships, which launch tonight with the 800 free relay. This is the first NCAA Men’s Championships in two years due to the pandemic.

While Florida’s Kieran Smith could light things up on the Gator relay, Texas holds the top seed in this race by over four seconds, and they’re the heavy favorites to clinch the first race of the evening. The final heat will be a barn-burner, as Texas will be joined by Florida, Cal and Texas A&M to close the night.

The Longhorns return Drew Kibler and Austin Katz from their record-breaking relay in 2019, and Kibler sits #2 in the country in the 200 free individually, behind Smith but over a second ahead of anyone else.

Six heats will run tonight, as relays will compete in every other lane to adhere to social distancing protocol this week. Per a tweet from commentator Rowdy Gaines, the final heat will see lead-offs from Smith (Florida), Kibler (Texas), Shaine Casas (Texas A&M) and Trenton Julian (Cal).

WEDNESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: Texas (Kibler, Katz, Newkirk, Haas) – 6:05.08

U.S. Open Record: Texas (Kibler, Katz, Newkirk, Haas) – 6:05.08

American Record: Texas (Kibler, Katz, Newkirk, Haas) – 6:05.08

2019 Champion: Texas (Kibler, Katz, Newkirk, Haas) – 6:05.08

2020 Top Performer: Texas (Rooney, Willenbring, Katz, Kibler) – 6:08.40

Top 3 (through heat one)

Notre Dame – 6:18.04 Wisconsin – 6:19.34 Georgia Tech – 6:20.42

Notre Dame clocked a 6:18.04 for the heat two win, getting a 1:33.58 lead-off from Jack Hoagland and a 1:33.58 anchor from Sadler McKeen. Batur Unlu swam a big 1:32.27 for Georgia Tech to hand them an early lead, which is a lifetime best. That’s big for the freshman in his first NCAA race.

Tomas Sungalia was strong leading off UNC to an early lead, touching in 1:33.36. Wisconsin’s Andrew Benson pulled the Badgers into the lead on the second leg, though, and Wisconsin continued to build that margin through to the finish. Wisconsin clocked a 6:19.34 for the heat one win, dropping from their seed of 6:20.24. Freshman Jake Newmark was 1:33.89 for the Badger lead-off.