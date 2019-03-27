Dean Farris Shatters American, NCAA Records In 200 Freestyle – 1:29.15

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Dean Farris smashed the NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Records in the 200 free on the lead-off leg of Harvard’s 800 free relay at the Men’s NCAA Championships, clocking 1:29.15 to erase Townley Haas‘ mark of 1:29.50 set last year.
Swimming in the second of three heats, the junior went out in a hellacious pace over the first 150, splitting 20.56, 22.33 (42.89), and 22.54 (1:05.43). His only 50 over 23 was the final one, closing in 23.72.
Compared to Haas, he was slightly faster on the front half, significantly faster on the third 50, and a bit slower coming home. Check out the splits:
|Haas, 2018 NCAAs
|Farris, 2019 NCAAs
|20.64
|20.56
|22.48 (43.12)
|22.33 (42.89)
|23.06 (1:06.18)
|22.54 (1:05.43)
|23.32 (1:29.50)
|23.72 (1:29.15)
Haas had set the record in the individual event of the 2018 Championships after Blake Pieroni became the first man ever sub-1:30 on the lead-off of the relay in 1:29.63.
Incredibly, Farris isn’t even contesting the 200 free individually, instead opting to swim the 100 back on day three. Prior to this swim his best time was a 1:30.83 from the Ivy League Championships at the beginning of March.
My Lord (literally)!
DEAN
This is where we need to really check old comment sections to see who predicted this when. 1:29 was probably laughed at just as an idea back then.