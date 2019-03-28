Distance Specialist Lilly Byrne Will Join Tulane In Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lilly Byrne of Woodstock High School and Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club in Woodstock, Georgia has announced her verbal intent to swim at Tulane University as a member of the class of 2023. Primarily a distance swimmer, Byrne’s career-best times in the 500 and 1650 freestyles would have put her in the top 9 in the American Athletic Conference for the 2018-2019 season, with her best 500 time being just .24 seconds outside of the top 8.

________________________________________________________________________________

“I’m so blessed to be able to say that I have verbally committed to Tulane University!!! Thank you to everyone who helped me get here! I can’t wait for the next four years! Roll Wave !!”

Byrne was a Georgia High School 6-7A State Runner-Up in both the 200 (1:49.44) and 500 (4:51.65) yard freestyles, improving from 4th and 6th place finishes respectively as a junior the prior year. Where she really excels is at the longer races, finishing 6th in the 1000 (9:52.94) and 11th in the 1650 (16:44.82) yard freestyles at the NCSA Junior Championships just a month later.

Best Times in Yards:

200 Free – 1:49.44

500 Free – 4:51.65

1000 Free – 9:52.94

1650 Free – 16:44.82

When Byrne arrives in New Orleans in the fall of 2019, she will bring with her times in the 500 and 1650 that would have been the #2 times on the team for the previous season. She projects to be at least a two-event A finalist as a freshman, based on her times. She will join Ashley Carollo, Drew Peteriet, Hailey Roberti, and Mya Drost-Parra as members of Tulane’s Class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.