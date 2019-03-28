2019 M, NCAAs: Nikolaev Out of 200 IM Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today marks the first prelims session of the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. Swimmers are set to compete in the 20 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. There were a few scratches heading into the morning.

As previously announced, Stanford freshman Jack LeVant will not compete here due to unspecified medical complications. LeVant was the 12th seed for the 500 free before his scratch. That bumps teammate Matthew Hirschberger into the top 24 for prelims. The Texas men scratched Johnthomas Larson from this meet, who was seeded #27 ahead of the meet, to make room for diver on the roster. The only new scratch in the event is Missouri junior Giovanny Lima, who was seeded 41st.

Grand Canyon’s Mark Nikolaev, the 8th fastest performer ever in the 100 back, will opt out of this morning’s 200 IM. He was originally seeded 24th in the event.

Day 2 Prelims Top 40 Scratches