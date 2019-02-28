Dean Farris Anchors Harvard’s 800 Free Relay in 1:30.22

Ivy League – Men

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Katherine Moran Aquatics Center, Brown University, Rhode Island (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Harvard (2x)

Live Video: Thursday – Prelims | Finals; Friday – Prelims | Finals; Saturday – Prelims | Finals

Pre-meet, one of the biggest questions was whether or not the Harvard men were going to push straight through Ivies in an effort to improve their performance from last year at NCAAs. After day 1, the answer so far seems to be ‘no.’

The Harvard men won the 800 free relay on Wednesday by almost 9 seconds over Yale, and by 10 seconds over Princeton, including a 1:30.22 anchor from junior Dean Farris. SwimSwam believes that to be the fastest non-leadoff split on an 800 free relay in history.

He combined with Brennan Novak (1:34.46), Mahlon Reihman (1:35.96), and Corbin Rawls (1:34.74) for a 6:15.38. Farris’ split was .47 seconds faster than he swam at this meet last year, and the team as a group were 1.4 seconds better – breaking their own Meet Record in the event.

The time was also an NCAA “A” cut in the event. Harvard already has an “A” cut in the 200 free relay, so this week they only need “B” cuts to qualify more relays for NCAAs. The time would have been 2nd at ACCs and 3rd at SECs.

That was Harvard’s 2nd win of the day. They also won the 200 medley relay in 1:24.33, another “A” cut, beating out Penn by 1.55 seconds. Based on pre-meet swimming points projections, Penn is going to be Harvard’s biggest challenger this week. The Princeton men were 5th and Yale was 6th, the next 2 teams based on seed.

Harvard’s 200 medley included Farris (20.83 – back), Daniel Chang (24.11 – breast), Umit Gures (20.61 – fly), and Raphael Marcoux (18.78). This once again broke their own Meet Record of 1:24.52, set last season with 2 seniors who are now graduated.

Team Standings After Day 1: