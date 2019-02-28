Michigan Breaks Big Ten Meet Record in 200 Medley Relay – 1:22.76

2019 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: University of Iowa (Central Time Zone)

University of Iowa (Central Time Zone) Defending Champion: Indiana Hoosiers x2 (results)

Live Results

Streaming: BTN Plus (must have a conference pass, not a school-specific pass)

Championship Central: here

It was the University of Michigan that got the quick start at the Men’s Big Ten Championships, establishing a new Big Ten meet record in the 200 medley relay after roaring to a 1:22.76 victory. The time undercut the previous record of 1:23.25 by a significant margin on .49 seconds. The Big Ten conference record sits at 1:22.27, and is held by Michigan from 2013.

There were no seniors on this Michigan relay, which isn’t unheard of, but is still a pretty rare thing to see on a record-breaking relay. Sophomore Alex King led off in 21.33, and was followed by freshman William Chen in 23.11, junior Miles Smachlo in 19.92, and sophomore Gus Borges in 18.40. Indiana was 2nd in the race, touching in 1:23.32, while Ohio State was 3rd in 1:24.16, and Purdue was 4th in 1:24.53, earning an NCAA A cut by .03 seconds.

Michigan’s time clocks in 3rd nationally this season, behind Alabama and NC State.