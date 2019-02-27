2019 B1G Men’s Champs: Day 1 Relays Live Recap

2019 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: University of Iowa (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Indiana Hoosiers x2

Live Results

Streaming: BTN Plus (must have a conference pass, not a school-specific pass)

Championship Central: here

Tonight will be the first swimming session of the 2019 B1G Men’s Championships, featuring the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay.

IU has been 1:25.25 in the 200 medley this year, just ahead of conference rivals Michigan (1:25.60), with no other team having been under 1:26. The Hoosiers also lead the conference in the 800 free relay (6:17.78), a second ahead of Michigan (6:18.79). It’ll come to a boiling point tonight.

Last year, Indiana’s Ian Finnerty impressed with a 23.50 medley relay split on breaststroke followed by anchoring IU’s 800 relay in 1:33.31 as both relays took wins– not many breaststrokers can do that (and, conversely, not many mid-distance freestylers can split a 23.50 breaststroke leg).

Don’t let the Indiana/Michigan battle keep you completely engaged, though. Minnesota has a sneaky good medley relay thanks to freshman breaststroker Max McHugh, who unleashed the quickest medley relay split ever this season at 22.51 (albeit on a DQ’d relay), and fastest pure sprinter in the conference, Bowe Becker. Meanwhile, Ohio State is typically very strong at this meet and consistently underappreciated (plus they’re the only team with swimmers in the conference’s 200 free top 12 rankings other than Michigan and Indiana), Wisconsin and Northwestern have new coaching staffs and have already looked strong this season and at the women’s champs, and Iowa has a pretty concrete sprint group to watch.

Finally, while this isn’t DiveDove, the diving in this conference is exceptional and worth some acknowledgement. At last year’s NCAA Championships, the conference had at least one person top 3 and two people top 8 in all three diving events, while B1G went 1-2-3 in the 1-meter. Indiana in particular had three A-finalists in the 1-meter and Purdue’s Steele Johnson won the 3-meter. Other than IU and Purdue’s incredible diving groups, Minnesota’s Nick Yang and Penn State’s Hector Garcia are expected to (not) make a splash, too.

