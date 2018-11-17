Max McHugh Blasts Fastest Ever 22.51 Breast Split On Medley Relay

2018 HAWKEYE INVITATIONAL

Thursday, November 15 – Saturday, November 17, 2018

Iowa City, IA

SCY

Live results

Minnesota freshman standout Max McHugh hit the NCAA A cut in the 100 breast at the Hawkeye Invite last night, posting a 51.73, but his fastest performance came in the men’s 200 medley relay. McHugh blasted a 22.51 breast split on Minnesota’s 200 medley relay, with the relay ultimately being DQ’d, but the reason for the DQ isn’t stated in the results. *we’ve now received confirmation that the DQ was due the lead-off leg kicking out past 15 meters, meaning the DQ in no way affected the accuracy of McHugh’s split*

If the disqualification was unrelated to McHugh’s leg of the relay, that split stands as the fastest breast split ever. By our research, Carsten Vissering of USC has the previous fastest breast split on a medley relay, with a 22.58 from NCAAs last season. McHugh is known for stunningly fast breast splits, as some of you may remember, he made waves after splitting 22.69 at his high school sectional meet in Wisconsin earlier this year.

In addition to being the fastest split ever, McHugh’s split was actually faster than all but 2 of the backstroke lead-off splits from the 200 medley relay at the Hawkeye Invite.