Nick Alexander Swims First Sub-1:40 200 Back Of The Season At Mizzou Invite

2018 MIZZOU INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2018

Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Aquatic Center

Meet Schedule

Live Results

Results also on Meet Mobile

Fresh off breaking the Mizzou school record last night in the 100 back, junior Nick Alexander unleashed another personal best time this morning in the 200 back, swimming the first sub-1:40 time so far this NCAA season. Read a full recap of the prelims below.

Women’s Events

Missouri’s Annie Ochitwa highlighted the women’s action this morning with her 47.87 showing in the 100 freestyle, coming just three-tenths off her school record set last season (47.58) for the top seed.

Anna Hopkin of Arkansas, who has been on fire all meet, lowered her personal by six-tenths to take 2nd in 48.07, and Alma Thormalm of San Diego State swam a lifetime best of 49.03 for 3rd. Haley Hynes of Mizzou, who was dominant in winning the 100 back last night in one of the fastest times in the nation, made the final in a tie for 7th in 50.02, just a quarter of a second off her PB.

Jennifer King led a sweep of the top-4 spots in the 200 back for Mizzou, touching in 1:53.74 to finish just off her best time of 1:53.60 from 2016. Kylie Dahlgren took the 2nd seed in 1:55.75, right about on par with where she was at this time last year (1:55.61).

Klara Thormalm (2:11.76) of San Diego State and Kayla Jones (2:12.92) of Missouri both hit personal bests for the top-2 spots in the women’s 200 breast, and Marlena Pigliacampi of Arkansas topped the 200 fly in 1:59.57. Pigliacampi was a best of 1:57.74 last season at the Art Adamson Invite.

Men’s Events

Alexander’s 1:39.98 swim in the 200 back improved his previous best of 1:41.18 by over a second, and surpasses Shaine Casas (1:40.04) for the fastest time in the nation and the first sub-1:40. He is now just five-tenths off the school record of 1:39.46 set by Carter Griffin in 2017. Alexander was 26th at NCAAs last season, but a sub-1:40 swim would’ve gotten him into the consolation final.

His teammate Alex Walton qualified 2nd in 1:44.02 as Mizzou swept the top-5 spots, with Walton having been 1:43.58 at this meet last year (and his lifetime best is 1:43.53).

Mikel Schreuders of the Tigers continued his strong meet with the top time in the 100 free, clocking 43.08 to finish less than three-tenths off his PB of 42.80. He was 42.86 at this meet last season.

Daniel Ramirez (43.15) of Oklahoma, Payton Sorenson (43.20) of BYU, and Kyle Leach (43.63) of Mizzou were all sub-44 as well, with Leach’s swim a new personal best.

Jordan O’Brien (1:55.46) of Missouri and Josue Dominguez (1:57.25) of BYU both hit lifetime bests for the top-2 spots in the 200 breast, and Micah Slaton of the Tigers was only four-tenths off his PB for the top seed in the 200 fly (1:43.47).