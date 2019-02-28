2019 Southern Premier Meet Welcomes in Field of Swimming Superpowers

2019 Southern Premier Meet

March 1st-3rd, 2019

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee

25y, prelims/finals

Real-Time Results

Psych Sheets

Tennessee Aquatics will welcome in some of the best teams from the Southeastern United States this week for the 2019 edition of the Southern Premier meet: one of the best club meets in the country that falls outside of the official USA championship schedule (and in many ways, is on par with a Sectional championship).

In addition to the hosts, among the teams represented will be the Nashville Aquatic Club, SwimMAC Carolina, the Dynamo Swim Club, SwimAtlanta, Cardinal Aquatics in Louisville, the Mason Manta Rays, the Dayton Raiders, the Lakeside Swim Team, Trinity Prep Aquatics, as well as a number of other silver and bronze medal programs. The event includes age group competition beginning with 10 & under, and working up through 11-12, 13-14, and an open age competition.

Among the star names on the women’s list are US National Teamer Alex Walsh, US Junior National Teamer Gretchen Walsh, US Junior National Teamer Ella Nelson, National Age Group Record breaker Tristen Ulett and her sister Rye Ulett, and two-time US Olympian Amanda Weir.

The headliners of the men’s meet are brothers Jake Foster and Carson Foster, along with many of their teammates from the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio. The high school swimmers from Mason are fresh-off the Ohio High School State Championship meet, where Carson broke the National High School Record in the 200 yard freestyle.

Also present in the boys’ meet is SwimAtlanta senior Dillon Downing, who is a Georgia commit (and some speed that the Bulldogs badly need). He’s seeded just .02 seconds behind Carson Foster in the 100 free (43.63) and .09 seconds behind Mason’s Adam Chaney in the 50 free (19.73).

With how well the Mason boys swam last week, some National Age Group relay records could be on target for this weekend’s meet.

Competition starts on Friday and runs through Sunday.