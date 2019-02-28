Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Upsets by Cal, Pacific Shake Up Water Polo Top 10

The first change to the top five in three weeks came after then #4 Cal defeated #3 UCLA in overtime during the third place match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational, one of six upsets which occurred on Week 5. The teams swapped spots in the rankings heading into Week 6, with a Sunday rematch in Los Angeles ahead on the slate.

Another shake up in the Top 10 also was the result of action in Irvine, with then #10 Pacific vaulting four spots into sixth with a 12-8 win over then #6 Michigan and a 13-11 victory over #7 UC Irvine. The #6 ranking matches the highest ever for the Tigers, following its May 9, 2018 listing.

The remainder of the Top 10, including the Wolverines and Anteaters, dropped one place to make room for the surging Tigers.

The biggest move of the week came in the teens as San Jose State fell six spots to #19 after a 1-3 showing at the Barbara Kalbus tournament. The Spartans topped #25 San Jose State (10-9 OT), but fell short against #17 UC San Diego (14-8), #17 Long Beach State (8-7 3OT) and #5 Hawaii (13-5).

A shift in the rankings came out of those results as UCSD moved up three spots to #14 and LBSU climbed two positions to #15.

#25 San Diego State ascended three spots to #22 after defeating #21 Cal State Northridge 11-4. The Matadors dropped from #21 to #23 with the loss.  

Princeton dropped four positions from #14 to #18 with a loss to then #19 Wagner (11-10) at the Red Fox Invitational. The Seahawks, in turn, climbed four spots into a three-way tie for #15 with the victory in their lone action of the week.

Up Next

Six Top 25 teams will converge in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Wolverine Invitational: #6 Pacific, #7 Michigan, #13 Fresno State, #14 UC San Diego, #15 Long Beach State and #21 Marist.

Six more members of the Top 25 – #11 UC Davis, #15 Harvard, #18 Princeton, #24 Cal Baptist, #24 Bucknell and RV Brown – will battle it out at the Harvard Invitational in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Three ranked squads will be part of the field at the Indiana Classic: #15 Wagner, #20 Indiana and #23 Cal State Northridge.

Two ranked teams – #8 UC Irvine and #12 Loyola Marymount – will be at the Pomona Convergence Tournament.

Rank Team Points Last Week
1 USC 100 1
2 Stanford 96 2
3 Cal 92 4
4 UCLA 88 3
5 Hawaii 84 5
6 Pacific 80 10
7 Michigan 76 6
8 UC Irvine 70 7
9 Arizona State 69 8
10 UC Santa Barbara 64 9
11 UC Davis 59 11
12 Loyola Marymount 57 12
13 Fresno State 48 15
14 UC San Diego 40 T17
T15 Wagner 39 T19
T15 Long Beach State 39 T17
T15 Harvard 39 16
18 Princeton 35 14
19 San Jose State 34 13
20 Indiana 26 T19
21 Marist 19 T22
22 San Diego State 16 T25
23 Cal State Northridge 13 21
T24 Cal Baptist 7 24
T24 Bucknell 7 T22
RV Azusa Pacific 3 T25
RV Brown 1 RV

