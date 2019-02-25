Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

4 Overtime Matches, 5 Top 25 Upsets Lead Water Polo Week 5 Results

With 89 matches across the country, including 15 between Top 15 teams, collegiate women’s water polo action was full throttle on Week 5.

The 32-match Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, California, delivered five upsets as ranked teams battled in each contest. #1 USC edged out #2 Stanford 10-8 in the championship match, while #4 Cal squeaked past #3 UCLA 7-6 in overtime for third place. Kitty Lynn Joustra gave the Bears the go-ahead goal in the second overtime with 1:34 to play.

Beating the rankings in Irvine were:

  • #17 UC San Diego def. #13 San Jose State 14-8
  • #10 Pacific def. #6 Michigan 12-8
  • #25 San Diego State def. #21 Cal State Northridge 11-4
  • #17 Long Beach State def. #13 San Jose State 8-7 3OT
  • #4 Cal def. #3 UCLA 7-6 OT

One other CWPA Top 25 upset came at the Red Fox Invitational in Poughkeepsie, New York, as #19 Wagner bested #14 Princeton 11-10 on a goal by Erica Hardy. Mikaela Wells stole the ball with under a minute left to sew up the victory.

There were four top-25 overtime contests in week 5 with three coming at the Barbara Kalbus Invite.

#13 San Jose State was involved in two of those occasions. The Spartans edged out #25 San Diego State 10-9 in overtime on Saturday. Tyanna Supreme sent the match to overtime by tying it up at 8-8 with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter. Goals by Michelle Taikeff and Olga Descalzi Portell lifted SJSU to the win.

Later in the weekend, the Spartans fell to #17 Long Beach State in triple overtime via sudden victory in the 13th place match. Freshman Sarah Barker scored a power play goal at 2:11 of the third overtime to claim the win for the 49ers.

VMI snuck past Redlands 16-15 in overtime in its final match of the Macelester College Invitational on Sunday. The Keydets outscored the Redlands 3-2 in extra time and put in the game-winner with 50 seconds remaining in the sudden-victory period.

Feb. 19
#21 Cal State Northridge def. Cal Lutheran 15-8 CSUN Recap Cal Lutheran Recap
Feb. 20
#5 Hawaii def. RV Azusa Pacific 13-7 Hawaii Recap Azusa Pacific Recap
Feb. 22
#14 Princeton def. LaSalle 20-5 Princeton Recap LaSalle Recap
VMI at Macalester 14-7 VMI Recap Macalester Recap
Tina Finali Invitational (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
Cal Lutheran def. Fresno Pacific 12-4 Cal Lutheran Recap Fresno Pacific Recap
Sonoma State def. LaVerne 14-5 Sonoma State Recap LaVerne Recap
Azusa Pacific def. Fresno Pacific 10-5 Azusa Pacific Recap Fresno Pacific Recap
Sonoma State def. Cal Lutheran 8-7 Sonoma State Recap Cal Lutheran Recap
#24 Cal Baptist def. LaVerne 11-6 Cal Baptist Recap LaVerne Recap
Barbara Kalbus Invitational (Irvine, Calif.)
#1 USC def. #25 San Diego State 13-5 USC Recap San Diego State Recap
#2 Stanford def. #21 Cal State Northridge 18-4 Stanford Recap Cal State Northridge Recap
#3 UCLA def. #17 Long Beach State 16-6 UCLA Recap Long Beach State Recap
#4 Cal def. #17 UC San Diego 15-7 Cal Recap UC San Diego Recap
#5 Hawaii def. #13 San Jose State 13-5 Hawaii Recap SJSU Recap
#6 Michigan def. #12 Loyola Marymount 11-9 Michigan Recap Loyola Marymount Recap
#10 Pacific def. #7 UC Irvine 13-11 Pacific Recap UC Irvine Recap
#8 Arizona State def. #9 UC Santa Barbara 9-6 Arizona State Recap UCSB Recap
Feb. 23
Macalester College Invite
VMI def. Carthage 22-1 VMI Recap Carthage Recap
Redlands def. Monmouth 15-9 Redlands Recap Monmouth Recap
Redlands def. Carthage 13-2 Redlands Recap Carthage Recap
VMI def. Monmouth 24-10 VMI Recap Monmouth Recap
Redlands def. Macalester 13-10 Redlands Recap Macalester Recap
Santa Clara Invitational (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Santa Clara def. Cal State Monterey Bay 12-7 Santa Clara Recap Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
#11 UC Davis def. Cal State Monterey Bay 14-7 UC Davis Recap Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
#11 UC Davis def. Santa Clara 7-6 UC Davis Recap Santa Clara Recap
Washington & Jefferson Invitational (Washington, PA)
Gannon def. Washington & Jefferson 21-6 Gannon Recap Washington & Jefferson Recap
Occidental def. Grove City 8-6 Occidental Recap Grove City Recap
Salem def. Villanova 15-14 Salem Recap Villanova Recap
McKendree def. Penn State Behrend 21-6 McKendree Recap Penn State Behrend Recap
Wittenberg def. Grove City 11-9 Wittenberg Recap Grove City Recap
Salem def. Occidental 14-4 Salem Recap Occidental Recap
Villanova def. Gannon 14-13 Villanova Recap Gannon Recap
Wittenberg def. Penn State Behrend 14-10 Wittenberg Recap Penn State Behrend Recap
McKendree def. Washington & Jefferson 22-4 McKendree Recap Washington & Jefferson Recap
Red Fox Invitational (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)
#22 Marist def. George Washington 11-4 Marist Recap George Washington Recap
RV Brown def. Iona 12-4 Brown Recap Iona Recap
#14 Princeton def. #22 Marist 10-9 Princeton Recap Marist Recap 
LaSalle def. Mercyhurst 10-8 LaSalle Recap Mercyhurst Recap
Brown def. St. Francis Brooklyn 16-5 Brown Recap St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
George Washington def. Iona 13-9 George Washington Recap Iona Recap
LaSalle def. St. Francis Brooklyn 9-7 LaSalle Recap St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
#22 Marist def. Mercyhurst 15-6 Marist Recap Mercyhurst Recap
Tina Finali Invitational (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
Azusa Pacific def. Cal Lutheran 9-6 Azusa Pacific Recap Cal Lutheran Recap
#24 Cal Baptist def. Sonoma State 12-9 Cal Baptist Recap Sonoma State Recap
Fresno State def. Cal Lutheran 17-5 Fresno State Recap Cal Lutheran Recap
Azusa Pacific def. Sonoma State 9-5 Azusa Pacific Recap Sonoma State Recap
#24 Cal Baptist def. Fresno Pacific 15-10 Cal Baptist Recap Fresno Pacific Recap
Barbara Kalbus Invitational (Irvine, Calif.)
#1 USC def. #9 Arizona State 7-1 USC Recap Arizona State Recap
#9 UC Santa Barbara def. #25 San Diego State 11-5 USCB Recap SDSU Recap
#4 Cal def. #5 Hawaii 12-10 Cal Recap Hawaii Recap
#17 UC San Diego def. #13 San Jose State 14-8 UC San Diego Recap SJSU Recap
#2 Stanford def. #10 Pacific 14-3 Stanford Recap Pacific Recap
#7 UC Irvine def. #21 Cal State Northridge 12-8 UC Irvine Recap Cal State Northridge Recap
#3 UCLA def. #6 Michigan 15-5 UCLA Recap Michigan Recap
#13 Loyola Marymount def. #17 Long Beach State 14-13 Loyola Marymount Recap Long Beach State Recap
#5 Hawaii def. #8 Arizona State 10-8 Hawaii Recap Arizona State Recap
#13 San Jose State def. #25 San Diego State 10-9 OT SJSU Recap SDSU Recap
#1 USC def. #4 Cal 9-8 USC Recap Cal Recap
#9 UC Santa Barbara def. #17 UC San Diego UCSB Recap  UC San Diego Recap 
#10 Pacific def. #6 Michigan 12-8 Pacific Recap Michigan Recap
#17 Long Beach State def. #21 Cal State Northridge 12-5 Long Beach State Recap Cal State Northridge Recap
#2 Stanford def. #3 UCLA 10-4 Stanford Recap UCLA Recap
#7 UC Irvine def. #12 Loyola Marymount 15-10 UC Irvine Recap Loyola Marymount Recap
Feb. 24
Macalester College Invite
Monmouth def. Carthage 13-10 Monmouth Recap Carthage Recap
VMI def. Macalester 9-6 VMI Recap Macalester Recap
VMI def. Redlands 16-15 OT VMI Recap Redlands Recap
Macalester def. Monmouth 16-10 Macalester Recap Monmouth Recap
Redlands def. Carthage 19-2 Redlands Recap Carthage Recap
Washington & Jefferson Invitational (Washington, PA)
Occidental def. Penn State Behrend 16-8 Occidental Recap Penn State Behrend Recap
Washington & Jefferson def. Wittenberg 13-11 Washington & Jefferson Recap Wittenberg Recap
McKendree def. Villanova 14-13 McKendree Recap Villanova Recap
Gannon def. Salem 12-7 Gannon Recap Salem Recap
Occidental def. Wittenberg 17-11 Occidental Recap Wittenberg Recap
Villanova def. Penn State Behrend 26-3 Villanova Recap Penn State Behrend Recap
Gannon def. McKendree 16-9 Gannon Recap McKendree Recap
Salem def. Washington & Jefferson 18-1 Salem Recap Washington & Jefferson Recap
Red Fox Invitational (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)
RV Brown def. Mercyhurst 14-3 Brown Recap Mercyhurst Recap
George Washington def. St. Francis Brooklyn 12-10 George Washington Recap St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
Siena def. Mercyhurst 11-3 Siena Recap Mercyhurst Recap
#19 Wagner def. #14 Princeton 11-10 Wagner Recap Princeton Recap
RV Brown def. George Washington 12-7 Brown Recap George Washington Recap
#14 Princeton def. Siena 20-10 Princeton Recap Siena Recap
Barbara Kalbus Invitational (Irvine, Calif.)
7th Place #6 Michigan def. #8 Arizona State 9-5 Michigan Recap Arizona State Recap
15th Place #25 San Diego State def. #21 Cal State Northridge 11-4 SDSU Recap Cal State Northridge Recap
5th Place #5 Hawaii def. #10 Pacific 14-6 Hawaii Recap Pacific Recap
13th Place #17 Long Beach State def. #13 San Jose State 8-7 3OT Long Beach State Recap San Jose State Recap
3rd Place #4 Cal def. #3 UCLA 7-6 OT Cal Recap UCLA Recap
11th Place #12 Loyola Marymount def. #17 UC San Diego 11-9 Loyola Marymount Recap UCSD Recap
1st Place #1 USC def. #2 Stanford 10-8 USC Recap Stanford Recap
9th Place #7 UC Irvine def. #9 UC Santa Barbara 11-9 UC Irvine Recap UCSB Recap

