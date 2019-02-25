4 Overtime Matches, 5 Top 25 Upsets Lead Water Polo Week 5 Results

With 89 matches across the country, including 15 between Top 15 teams, collegiate women’s water polo action was full throttle on Week 5.
The 32-match Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, California, delivered five upsets as ranked teams battled in each contest. #1 USC edged out #2 Stanford 10-8 in the championship match, while #4 Cal squeaked past #3 UCLA 7-6 in overtime for third place. Kitty Lynn Joustra gave the Bears the go-ahead goal in the second overtime with 1:34 to play.
Beating the rankings in Irvine were:
- #17 UC San Diego def. #13 San Jose State 14-8
- #10 Pacific def. #6 Michigan 12-8
- #25 San Diego State def. #21 Cal State Northridge 11-4
- #17 Long Beach State def. #13 San Jose State 8-7 3OT
- #4 Cal def. #3 UCLA 7-6 OT
One other CWPA Top 25 upset came at the Red Fox Invitational in Poughkeepsie, New York, as #19 Wagner bested #14 Princeton 11-10 on a goal by Erica Hardy. Mikaela Wells stole the ball with under a minute left to sew up the victory.
There were four top-25 overtime contests in week 5 with three coming at the Barbara Kalbus Invite.
#13 San Jose State was involved in two of those occasions. The Spartans edged out #25 San Diego State 10-9 in overtime on Saturday. Tyanna Supreme sent the match to overtime by tying it up at 8-8 with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter. Goals by Michelle Taikeff and Olga Descalzi Portell lifted SJSU to the win.
Later in the weekend, the Spartans fell to #17 Long Beach State in triple overtime via sudden victory in the 13th place match. Freshman Sarah Barker scored a power play goal at 2:11 of the third overtime to claim the win for the 49ers.
VMI snuck past Redlands 16-15 in overtime in its final match of the Macelester College Invitational on Sunday. The Keydets outscored the Redlands 3-2 in extra time and put in the game-winner with 50 seconds remaining in the sudden-victory period.
|Feb. 19
|#21 Cal State Northridge def. Cal Lutheran 15-8
|CSUN Recap
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Feb. 20
|#5 Hawaii def. RV Azusa Pacific 13-7
|Hawaii Recap
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Feb. 22
|#14 Princeton def. LaSalle 20-5
|Princeton Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|VMI at Macalester 14-7
|VMI Recap
|Macalester Recap
|Tina Finali Invitational (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
|Cal Lutheran def. Fresno Pacific 12-4
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|Sonoma State def. LaVerne 14-5
|Sonoma State Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|Azusa Pacific def. Fresno Pacific 10-5
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|Sonoma State def. Cal Lutheran 8-7
|Sonoma State Recap
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|#24 Cal Baptist def. LaVerne 11-6
|Cal Baptist Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|Barbara Kalbus Invitational (Irvine, Calif.)
|#1 USC def. #25 San Diego State 13-5
|USC Recap
|San Diego State Recap
|#2 Stanford def. #21 Cal State Northridge 18-4
|Stanford Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|#3 UCLA def. #17 Long Beach State 16-6
|UCLA Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|#4 Cal def. #17 UC San Diego 15-7
|Cal Recap
|UC San Diego Recap
|#5 Hawaii def. #13 San Jose State 13-5
|Hawaii Recap
|SJSU Recap
|#6 Michigan def. #12 Loyola Marymount 11-9
|Michigan Recap
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|#10 Pacific def. #7 UC Irvine 13-11
|Pacific Recap
|UC Irvine Recap
|#8 Arizona State def. #9 UC Santa Barbara 9-6
|Arizona State Recap
|UCSB Recap
|Feb. 23
|Macalester College Invite
|VMI def. Carthage 22-1
|VMI Recap
|Carthage Recap
|Redlands def. Monmouth 15-9
|Redlands Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|Redlands def. Carthage 13-2
|Redlands Recap
|Carthage Recap
|VMI def. Monmouth 24-10
|VMI Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|Redlands def. Macalester 13-10
|Redlands Recap
|Macalester Recap
|Santa Clara Invitational (Santa Clara, Calif.)
|Santa Clara def. Cal State Monterey Bay 12-7
|Santa Clara Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|#11 UC Davis def. Cal State Monterey Bay 14-7
|UC Davis Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|#11 UC Davis def. Santa Clara 7-6
|UC Davis Recap
|Santa Clara Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Invitational (Washington, PA)
|Gannon def. Washington & Jefferson 21-6
|Gannon Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|Occidental def. Grove City 8-6
|Occidental Recap
|Grove City Recap
|Salem def. Villanova 15-14
|Salem Recap
|Villanova Recap
|McKendree def. Penn State Behrend 21-6
|McKendree Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|Wittenberg def. Grove City 11-9
|Wittenberg Recap
|Grove City Recap
|Salem def. Occidental 14-4
|Salem Recap
|Occidental Recap
|Villanova def. Gannon 14-13
|Villanova Recap
|Gannon Recap
|Wittenberg def. Penn State Behrend 14-10
|Wittenberg Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|McKendree def. Washington & Jefferson 22-4
|McKendree Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|Red Fox Invitational (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)
|#22 Marist def. George Washington 11-4
|Marist Recap
|George Washington Recap
|RV Brown def. Iona 12-4
|Brown Recap
|Iona Recap
|#14 Princeton def. #22 Marist 10-9
|Princeton Recap
|Marist Recap
|LaSalle def. Mercyhurst 10-8
|LaSalle Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|Brown def. St. Francis Brooklyn 16-5
|Brown Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|George Washington def. Iona 13-9
|George Washington Recap
|Iona Recap
|LaSalle def. St. Francis Brooklyn 9-7
|LaSalle Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|#22 Marist def. Mercyhurst 15-6
|Marist Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|Tina Finali Invitational (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
|Azusa Pacific def. Cal Lutheran 9-6
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|#24 Cal Baptist def. Sonoma State 12-9
|Cal Baptist Recap
|Sonoma State Recap
|Fresno State def. Cal Lutheran 17-5
|Fresno State Recap
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Azusa Pacific def. Sonoma State 9-5
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|Sonoma State Recap
|#24 Cal Baptist def. Fresno Pacific 15-10
|Cal Baptist Recap
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|Barbara Kalbus Invitational (Irvine, Calif.)
|#1 USC def. #9 Arizona State 7-1
|USC Recap
|Arizona State Recap
|#9 UC Santa Barbara def. #25 San Diego State 11-5
|USCB Recap
|SDSU Recap
|#4 Cal def. #5 Hawaii 12-10
|Cal Recap
|Hawaii Recap
|#17 UC San Diego def. #13 San Jose State 14-8
|UC San Diego Recap
|SJSU Recap
|#2 Stanford def. #10 Pacific 14-3
|Stanford Recap
|Pacific Recap
|#7 UC Irvine def. #21 Cal State Northridge 12-8
|UC Irvine Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|#3 UCLA def. #6 Michigan 15-5
|UCLA Recap
|Michigan Recap
|#13 Loyola Marymount def. #17 Long Beach State 14-13
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Long Beach State Recap
|#5 Hawaii def. #8 Arizona State 10-8
|Hawaii Recap
|Arizona State Recap
|#13 San Jose State def. #25 San Diego State 10-9 OT
|SJSU Recap
|SDSU Recap
|#1 USC def. #4 Cal 9-8
|USC Recap
|Cal Recap
|#9 UC Santa Barbara def. #17 UC San Diego
|UCSB Recap
|UC San Diego Recap
|#10 Pacific def. #6 Michigan 12-8
|Pacific Recap
|Michigan Recap
|#17 Long Beach State def. #21 Cal State Northridge 12-5
|Long Beach State Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|#2 Stanford def. #3 UCLA 10-4
|Stanford Recap
|UCLA Recap
|#7 UC Irvine def. #12 Loyola Marymount 15-10
|UC Irvine Recap
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Feb. 24
|Macalester College Invite
|Monmouth def. Carthage 13-10
|Monmouth Recap
|Carthage Recap
|VMI def. Macalester 9-6
|VMI Recap
|Macalester Recap
|VMI def. Redlands 16-15 OT
|VMI Recap
|Redlands Recap
|Macalester def. Monmouth 16-10
|Macalester Recap
|Monmouth Recap
|Redlands def. Carthage 19-2
|Redlands Recap
|Carthage Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Invitational (Washington, PA)
|Occidental def. Penn State Behrend 16-8
|Occidental Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|Washington & Jefferson def. Wittenberg 13-11
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|McKendree def. Villanova 14-13
|McKendree Recap
|Villanova Recap
|Gannon def. Salem 12-7
|Gannon Recap
|Salem Recap
|Occidental def. Wittenberg 17-11
|Occidental Recap
|Wittenberg Recap
|Villanova def. Penn State Behrend 26-3
|Villanova Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|Gannon def. McKendree 16-9
|Gannon Recap
|McKendree Recap
|Salem def. Washington & Jefferson 18-1
|Salem Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|Red Fox Invitational (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)
|RV Brown def. Mercyhurst 14-3
|Brown Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|George Washington def. St. Francis Brooklyn 12-10
|George Washington Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|Siena def. Mercyhurst 11-3
|Siena Recap
|Mercyhurst Recap
|#19 Wagner def. #14 Princeton 11-10
|Wagner Recap
|Princeton Recap
|RV Brown def. George Washington 12-7
|Brown Recap
|George Washington Recap
|#14 Princeton def. Siena 20-10
|Princeton Recap
|Siena Recap
|Barbara Kalbus Invitational (Irvine, Calif.)
|7th Place
|#6 Michigan def. #8 Arizona State 9-5
|Michigan Recap
|Arizona State Recap
|15th Place
|#25 San Diego State def. #21 Cal State Northridge 11-4
|SDSU Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|5th Place
|#5 Hawaii def. #10 Pacific 14-6
|Hawaii Recap
|Pacific Recap
|13th Place
|#17 Long Beach State def. #13 San Jose State 8-7 3OT
|Long Beach State Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|3rd Place
|#4 Cal def. #3 UCLA 7-6 OT
|Cal Recap
|UCLA Recap
|11th Place
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. #17 UC San Diego 11-9
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|UCSD Recap
|1st Place
|#1 USC def. #2 Stanford 10-8
|USC Recap
|Stanford Recap
|9th Place
|#7 UC Irvine def. #9 UC Santa Barbara 11-9
|UC Irvine Recap
|UCSB Recap
