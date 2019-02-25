4 Overtime Matches, 5 Top 25 Upsets Lead Water Polo Week 5 Results

With 89 matches across the country, including 15 between Top 15 teams, collegiate women’s water polo action was full throttle on Week 5.

The 32-match Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, California, delivered five upsets as ranked teams battled in each contest. #1 USC edged out #2 Stanford 10-8 in the championship match, while #4 Cal squeaked past #3 UCLA 7-6 in overtime for third place. Kitty Lynn Joustra gave the Bears the go-ahead goal in the second overtime with 1:34 to play.

Beating the rankings in Irvine were:

#17 UC San Diego def. #13 San Jose State 14-8

#10 Pacific def. #6 Michigan 12-8

#25 San Diego State def. #21 Cal State Northridge 11-4

#17 Long Beach State def. #13 San Jose State 8-7 3OT

#4 Cal def. #3 UCLA 7-6 OT

One other CWPA Top 25 upset came at the Red Fox Invitational in Poughkeepsie, New York, as #19 Wagner bested #14 Princeton 11-10 on a goal by Erica Hardy. Mikaela Wells stole the ball with under a minute left to sew up the victory.

There were four top-25 overtime contests in week 5 with three coming at the Barbara Kalbus Invite.

#13 San Jose State was involved in two of those occasions. The Spartans edged out #25 San Diego State 10-9 in overtime on Saturday. Tyanna Supreme sent the match to overtime by tying it up at 8-8 with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter. Goals by Michelle Taikeff and Olga Descalzi Portell lifted SJSU to the win.

Later in the weekend, the Spartans fell to #17 Long Beach State in triple overtime via sudden victory in the 13th place match. Freshman Sarah Barker scored a power play goal at 2:11 of the third overtime to claim the win for the 49ers.

VMI snuck past Redlands 16-15 in overtime in its final match of the Macelester College Invitational on Sunday. The Keydets outscored the Redlands 3-2 in extra time and put in the game-winner with 50 seconds remaining in the sudden-victory period.