2019 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, as well as the men’s diving events, are underway this weekend in Federal Way, Washington.Tonight’s swimming action will be relays only, as swimmers compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

  • Pac-12 Record: Stanford, 1:33.11, 2018
  • Championship Record: Stanford, 1:34.13, 2018
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.45
  1. GOLD: Cal, 1:35.21
  2. SILVER: Stanford, 1:35.51
  3. BRONZE: USC, 1:35.59

An extremely close race to the finish between 3 teams saw Cal come out on top. The Bears got things started with freshman Isabel Ivey posting a 25.05 back split. The Bears were trailing, but started to move up with freshman Emma Rajic‘s 26.88 breast split. Maddie Murphy came through with a 22.71 on the fly, but the Bears were still playing catch up to Stanford. Ella Eastin took on the back leg for Stanford, posting the field’s fastest split in 24.07. Cardinal freshman Amalie Fackenthal had nearly matched Murphy on the fly in 22.72.

It came down to the anchor split. Stanford looked to have it as they were over half a second ahead with Olympic sprinter Taylor Ruck diving in. But it was Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil ,the 50 free American Record holder, who stole the show, anchoring in 20.57 for a Cal victory and the 2nd fastest freestyle split in history. That’s 2nd only to Simone Manuel’s 20.45 from last season’s NCAA Championships. Cal won with a 1:35.21 to Stanford’s 1:35.51. Notably, the Bears could have been even faster with Keaton Blovad, who put up a 24.13 back split on the B relay.

 

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE RELAY:

  • Pac-12 Record: Stanford, 6:45.91, 2017
  • Championship Record: Stanford, 6:49.42, 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 7:02.52

 

Seans

Livestream???????

1 hour ago
Braden Keith

Isn’t one. LA and Washington get taped delay on Friday, a few other markets get live on Saturday finals, everyone else…warm up that Ctrl+Shift+R.

1 hour ago
CraigH

Anyone know how to watch tonight’s stream? I don’t see it popping up on my PAC 12 Now App.

1 hour ago
Brolewy

Same. No luck here:(

1 hour ago
Taa

edit sorry that was an old tape

1 hour ago
JW2020

where?

1 hour ago
Braden Keith

Was just about to say…Pac-12 confirmed that the meet isn’t being live streamed about an hour ago so that would be weird if you found it!

1 hour ago
Taa

it looks like the first airing of anything on this meet is friday night at 9:15pm

1 hour ago
CHILLI

arizona swim and dive instagram has it ready to go!!

48 minutes ago
ALEXANDER POP-OFF

ABBEY WEITZEIL SPLIT 20.57!!!!!!

1 hour ago
swimmerTX

Go Bears!!

59 minutes ago
Ladymanvol

Backstroke??

59 minutes ago
paloozas

Izzy Ivey, 25.05

56 minutes ago
Random123

And Blovad goes 24.1 on the B

53 minutes ago
Jewelindapool

Mechanical malfunction.

54 minutes ago
swimmerTX

Explain?

53 minutes ago
RenéDescartes

She dove in 4th. Impressive split.

52 minutes ago

